Party at the Plaza Kicks Off Shiny New Artwork

VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

It’s hard to miss Cat Pena’s nearly 200-foot long shiny blue testament to urban revitalization, but that didn’t stop The Edge District and Downtown Memphis Commission from holding Party at the Plaza to officially kick-off the year-long art installation.

The public are work, which was funded by the DMC, is the latest step in a series of streetscaping enhancements in the Edge District with the hopes of making the neighborhood more livable and pedestrian friendly.

Spanning the unwieldly intersection of Marshall and Monroe, the artwork accentuates the Memphis Medical District Collaborative’s efforts to create a safe pedestrian plaza in the area.

As a long-time public artist, Pena said she enjoys transforming public spaces in thoughtful way.

“It’s really exciting to see how a piece like this could change a very nondescript intersection,” Pena said. “That is the power of public art when it’s done well.”

Pena also said it was almost surreal when she first saw the piece in its full glory after looking at it on paper for a year and a half.

“You don’t really get a context for it until you lay the cable, so there were a lot of surprises for even me,” she said.

“We are excited about projects like this,” DMC president Terence Patterson said.

The revitalization of the Edge district, Patterson said, is vital to Memphis’ growth because it connects the core of Downtown with the Medical District.

“It’s an important connector, but it also has its own sense of vibrancy and heritage, so wanted to make sure we honored that with a really cool art piece,” Patterson said. “This is a sign of more to come.”

In December, the neighboring Edge Triangle was created to give the residents in the heavily-concreted area access to a public greenspace.

The land the Edge Triangle sits on is created by the confluence of Monroe Avenue Extended and Madison Avenue, and was largely been overlooked for years until a group spearheaded by MMDC converted it into a park.

In additionally, the MMDC is also in the process of enhancing more than 30 streets and intersections in the medical district over the next three to five years.