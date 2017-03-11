Memphis Airport Launches 'I Fly MEM' Contest

VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Through March 17, travelers at Memphis International Airport will have chance to win two round-trip tickets to Toronto, Canada, which is the hub of Memphis’ newest addition, Air Canada.

As a part of Memphis International’s “I Fly MEM” campaign, anyone who takes a selfie in front of a “hot spot” in the ticketing lobby that displays an “I Fly MEM” logo and shares it on MEM’s Facebook page will be entered to win several daily prizes, including $20 Paradies gift cards and autographed First Team MEM T-shirts signed by Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen, in addition to the grand prize trip to Toronto.

“We want the Memphis International Airport to be the airport of choice for the Mid-South,” said Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority president and CEO Scott Brockman. “What better way to show that we are the ‘handshake’ of Memphis than to capture our community showing support and having fun at the airport. “We’re proud to serve this community and we know there are plenty of Memphians out there who are proud to fly MEM.”

The round-trip tickets to Toronto are courtesy of Air Canada, which resumed nonstop flights to and from Memphis International in December. Those flights provide Memphis travelers with access to more than 160 international destinations via Air Canada from Toronto, an international connection MEM has been without since 2012 when Toronto service was stopped.

The contest coincides with a new promotional “I Fly MEM” video staring several notable Memphians including Allen, Penny Hardaway, Pat Halloran and Kevin Kane.

Contest entrants must be at least 18 years old. Read the contest rules here.