VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Mama Gaia Announces Crosstown Concourse Opening

By Andy Meek

Updated 2:45PM
Mama Gaia, a fast-casual dining concept offering organic vegetarian menu options, is the first restaurant in Crosstown Concourse to open its doors and has set its grand opening for March 25.

The restaurant will offer a fresh, artisanal vegetarian menu for lunch and dinner, along with several vegan and gluten-free options.

Executive chef and co-founder Cru Peri von Holtzendorff-Fehling developed the menu, which features selections like quinoa bowls, salads, hearty soups and pitas stuffed with crisp veggies, as well as kid-friendly items.

The dishes will be handmade to order using organic ingredients.

As part of the grand opening, Mama Gaia is hosting a giveaway through its social media profiles, giving followers a chance to win a hardhat tour of the historic Crosstown building and a pre-opening tasting of the menu.

Those interested can enter by visiting the Mama Gaia Facebook page and clicking the link to a webpage to enter their contact information.

On March 11, 15 participants will be chosen to receive two tickets for a pre-opening tasting and the guided tour of Crosstown Concourse.

Thirty more winners will receive a ticket for two to enjoy a pre-opening tasting only.

Mama Gaia will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plans to open earlier for breakfast in the near future.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 60 348 3,593
MORTGAGES 64 406 4,355
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 212 1,034 7,962
BANKRUPTCIES 81 277 2,815
BUSINESS LICENSES 36 127 1,369
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 47 296 2,996
MARRIAGE LICENSES 22 109 779

