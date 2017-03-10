The Press Box: Expectations Belong to Every Coach – Even Tubby

VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

He arrived as the future Hall-of-Fame coach with a national championship on his resume and a fresh Coach-of-the-Year Award from taking Texas Tech to the NCAA Tournament.

Tubby Smith was everything that Josh Pastner wasn’t: seasoned, the kind of guy that could “coach players up,” and wouldn’t be overmatched when making in-game decisions.

Today, Smith is still all those things. But he is also that veteran coach who was never confused with a great recruiter.

Soon, that may become a significant problem.

Tubby Smith’s first University of Memphis team came through the regular season with a 19-12 record overall, a 9-9 mark in the American Athletic Conference. And two days before the Tigers were to play their first game in the AAC Tournament – Friday, March 10 vs. Central Florida in Hartford, Conn. – Smith was sounding puzzled:

“We win 19 games, and it’s just an interesting scenario that we have here that I’ve never really been a part of … It’s different. I’ve not coached at Memphis … You’ve got a flavor here of expectations.”

Tubby Smith, who coached at Kentucky, really said that.

He also said this: “We were picked to finish fifth this year and we finished fifth.”

Meaning, expectations were met? Yes, that seemed to be his message.

After a three-game winning streak in January, the Tigers were 15-5 overall and 5-2 in the conference. At that point, they were, well, exceeding expectations with Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson, Markel Crawford, Jeremiah Martin and various warm bodies wearing Tiger blue.

It felt like this was a season of hope and an NIT bid seemed like a nice enough building block.

But barring a miraculous three wins in three days at the AAC Tournament, which would put the Tigers in the NCAAs, there likely will be no postseason. Which might be fine if Dedric Lawson definitely was coming back for his junior year and a strong recruiting class was about to join him.

“It’s a process,” Dedric said when asked about coming back or going pro. “After the season, I’ll sit down and talk with coach and my mom.”

No mention of his dad, Keelon Lawson, who is on the Tigers’ staff. Make of that what you will, but for a while Dedric’s turning pro has been considered a foregone conclusion. If it wasn’t a few weeks ago, it’s hard to believe that it isn’t now. The Tigers’ 103-62 loss at SMU to end the regular season felt like a punctuation mark on the decision to go.

Whether Dedric will be drafted or is ready is another conversation for another day. What we know is he can be a dominant college player. What we strongly suspect is that if he leaves, K.J. does, too, and Keelon makes whatever deal he can make elsewhere. Crawford also is rumored to be ready to transfer if Dedric turns pro.

Which means the future of the program rests on Tubby’s ability to recruit.

“I think Tubby’s doing a great job,” said Antonio Anderson, who played on four NCAA Tournament teams under John Calipari here and currently is an assistant at Division 2 Franklin Pierce in New Hampshire. “He’s going to need time to turn things around. He didn’t have time to recruit (given when he was hired).

“I think also our fan base can be tough. They got spoiled a little bit. They gotta give everybody a chance.”

Spoiled?

Agreed, they are.

Required to be patient?

Sure, until their patience runs out. And then even Tubby Smith is just another coach on the clock.

