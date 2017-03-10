VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

The Southern Women’s Show will be held Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The show will feature shopping, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, health screenings, and an appearance by Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. Hours are Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit southernshows.com for details and advance discount tickets.

Ballet Memphis’ spark series will celebrate Women’s History Month with a Spillit: Emerging Artists session Friday, March 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Amurica, 410 N. Cleveland St. The all-female lineup will tell personal stories about creativity, feminism and pushing their art further, and a few special guest “veterans” will round out the night. Cost is free; refreshments provided. Visit balletmemphis.org.

Maria Khani, a Syrian educator who lives in California, will speak on “Islam and Muslims across the Centuries” Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 East Parkway N. The talk is part of Muslims in Memphis month; for a full schedule of events, visit muslimsinmemphis.org.

The 44rd annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade?, presented by the Beale Street Merchants Association, will be held Saturday, March 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Beale Street. Wear your green and bring the family for the city’s largest parade, featuring bands, cars, dancers, floats and more. Free and open to the public. Visit facebook.com/BealeStreetUSA for details.

Soulful Food Truck Sunday will be held Sunday, March 12, from noon to 6 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. This wrap-up to Memphis Black Restaurant Week will feature eight food trucks plus the “Soulful Concert” featuring three Memphis artists. On-site tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12; advance tickets are $10 online at mbrw.eventbrite.com.

The fourth annual Memphis Multicultural Career Expo will be held Monday, March 13, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. The event brings together job seekers from different backgrounds and communities with hiring managers from more than 30 Memphis companies. Attendees are strongly recommended to wear professional attire and bring business cards and copies of their resume. Cost is free; visit careerexpomemphis.com for advance registration and a list of participating employers.