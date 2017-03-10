Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

3 Gannett Papers Moving to 3-Day-a-Week Print Editions

The Associated Press

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP)Two Gannett Co. daily newspapers in Louisiana and one in Mississippi have announced plans to publish their print editions three days a week, beginning April 5.

The Hattiesburg American in Mississippi and The Town Talk of Alexandria currently publish seven days a week. The Daily World in Opelousas publishes six days. All three announced plans Wednesday evening to publish print editions every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The announcements in online editions of each paper said readers are increasingly choosing online access. The Town Talk and American each said they have eight times as many digital subscribers as print readers; The Daily World, five times as many.

Each said advertisers already have adapted, with the current Wednesday, Friday and Sunday papers already containing the majority of each publication's advertisers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

