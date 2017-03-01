Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

US Approves 3 Types of Genetically Engineered Potatoes

By KEITH RIDLER, Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

BOISE, Idaho (AP) – U.S. officials say three types of potatoes genetically engineered to resist the pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine are safe for the environment and safe to eat.

The approval by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration late last week gives Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Company permission to plant the potatoes this spring and sell them in the fall.

The company says the potatoes contain a potato gene resistant to late blight.

Late blight is pathogen that caused the Irish potato famine.

Fungicides have been used for decades to prevent the blight.

The genetically engineered potatoes will require half of the fungicide normally used by potato farmers.

The company says the potatoes also have reduced bruising and black spots and enhanced storage capacity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 73 141 2,859
MORTGAGES 81 144 3,577
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 146 314 6,736
BANKRUPTCIES 78 134 2,316
BUSINESS LICENSES 41 77 1,126
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 67 142 2,450
MARRIAGE LICENSES 30 57 611

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.