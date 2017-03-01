VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

City Opens Online Survey On Memphis Riverfront

A city task force on riverfront development has opened an online survey seeking ideas. The survey, at MemphisRiverfrontTF.com, is part of a larger process of gathering community input as the task force develops a comprehensive plan for the riverfront area.

The questions include what would make you want to go to the riverfront more often; what do you like most about the riverfront currently; and what needs the most improvement there.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland appointed a 16-member task force, working with Studio Gang Architects, to give him a set of recommendations – short-term and long-term – for future development of the riverfront.

The task force, which is led by Alan Crone, special counsel to the mayor, also plans to hold public sessions in different parts of the city.

– Bill Dries

Spring 2017 River Series Lineup Announced

The lineup for the Spring 2017 River Series concerts benefiting The Maria Montessori School has been announced.

The series will kick off April 23 with gospel blues artist Rev. John Wilkins with Crystal Shrine; followed by Tobin Sprout, formerly of Guided by Voices, with Elf Power on May 21; and UK alt-rock legend Robyn Hitchcock with Robby Grant on May 28.

Guest DJs will play records between sets. This season, the shows take place on Sundays, with DJs starting at 3 p.m. and live music at 4 p.m.

All concerts will be held at the Harbor Town Amphitheater, 740 Harbor Bend Road, behind the Maria Montessori School. The series is curated by Goner Records and Shoulder Tap Records and is funded in part by a grant from the Downtown Memphis Commission.

– Andy Meek

Nonprofits to Hold 'Do Justice' Event March 30

Three Memphis nonprofit organizations are collaborating to present “Do Justice” on March 30 in the Broad Avenue Arts District. Do Justice is an interactive justice experience benefiting victims of injustice.

Restore Corps, Women of Hope International and Orphanos are the local organizations leading 150 Memphis attendees who care about justice to engage issues of global injustice and challenging them to respond in a biblical manner.

Specific issues to be addressed include sex trafficking, marginalized women affected by disability, orphans and vulnerable children.

“It’s not a boring banquet where you sit and listen to a speaker drone on for an hour,” said Orphanos CEO Wayne Sneed in a statement. “You will be moving around, seeing, feeling, and hearing amazing things that have to do with biblical justice.”

Do Justice is a collaborative of interactive experiences, followed by a sit-down dinner forum.

A group of 150 attendees will participate in three separate experiences created to provide a simulation of the issues confronting the individuals each ministry serves.

Following these guided experiences, attendees will proceed to dinner, where they will hear from Dr. Jo Anne Lyon, ambassador of The Wesleyan Church, on the topic of biblical justice. Lyon recently became the interim vice president of Wesley Seminary at Indiana Wesleyan University after serving as the general superintendent for the Wesleyan Church. She was the founder and former CEO of World Hope International, directing faith-based relief and development efforts in over 30 countries.

Individual tickets are $50 and a table sponsorship for eight seats is $400.

Visit eventbrite.com and search “Do Justice” for details and registration.

– Don Wade

First Tennessee Bank Wins Industry Awards

First Tennessee Bank has scooped up several industry awards for excellence in banking.

First Tennessee received multiple awards for outstanding service for business banking from Greenwich Associates as part of the 2016 Greenwich Excellence Awards. It also earned high grades from customers in the annual Phoenix-Hecht Treasury Management Quality Index for Middle Market Banking.

In evaluating more than 600 banks, Greenwich Associates identified a group of banks that performed at different levels compared to peer institutions at the national and regional levels. First Tennessee won 17 national awards and three regional awards.

The bank also received top grades in the Phoenix-Hecht 2017 Treasury Management Quality Index for Middle Market Banking, which includes businesses with revenues between $20 million and $500 million.

In addition, 100 percent of customers surveyed indicated that they would recommend First Tennessee to a treasury colleague, according to the Memphis-based bank.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Women’s Basketball Wins Home Finale

Taylor Williams hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 20.8 seconds to play that gave the University of Memphis a 57-56 win over Tulane on senior night, Monday Feb. 27, at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

Prior to the game, the program recognized seniors Loysha Morris and Williams, and both were key contributors in the narrow victory.

The win gave the Tigers a tie for fifth place in the American Athletic Conference standings, part of a four-way tie along with Tulane, SMU and Cincinnati. Due to the tiebreakers in place by the conference, Memphis will be the No. 8 seed in the upcoming AAC Tournament this weekend.

Key notables from the night: Brea Elmore’s 3-pointer in the second quarter made it the 21st straight game she has made a 3-pointer; Memphis improved to 11-3 on the season when leading at halftime; Loysha Morris made the first basket on her senior night; Taylor Williams scored 19 points, the 17th time this season in which she has scored in double digits and 12th time she has led the team in scoring; and Cheyenne Creighton scored 18 points – her 25th double-digit game this season.

Memphis will now travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, for the American Athletic Conference Tournament to take on No. 9 seeded Tulsa on Friday, March 3, at 3 p.m. The game will air on ESPN3.

– Don Wade