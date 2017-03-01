Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Snapshot: Millington Gets Memphis Original

Construction is underway on the Memphis area’s ninth Huey’s Restaurant, which is scheduled to open soon at 8570 U.S. 51 in Millington. A $1 million building permit application for the project was filed in late 2016. Hollis Ranson, a former general manager at the Huey’s locations in Southaven and Collierville, will be the general manager at Huey’s Millington, according to the company’s website. Roughly 60 people will be hired to staff the restaurant. Huey’s was founded in Memphis in 1970.

(Daily News/Andrew J. Breig)

