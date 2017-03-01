Robinson Chosen to Lead Cancer Society’s Hope House

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Maria Robinson has been named senior manager for the American Cancer Society’s Harrah’s Hope Lodge in Memphis. In that role, she oversees day-to-day lodge operations, including guest services, volunteer engagement and community involvement.

Robinson, who is an eight-year cancer survivor herself, joined the American Cancer Society in 2012 as community manager for Relay For Life. Prior to that, she worked in the finance, real estate and restaurant industries.

Hometown: Memphis

Experience: I received my Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Memphis.

What talent do you wish you had? My dad had a special way with words, and I wish I had his talent for writing.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My mom and my husband of 25 years, Michael, have greatly influenced my life. My grandmother also has been a huge inspiration to me. She was a strong Christian woman, independent, caring and loving.

How did you first get involved with the American Cancer Society? I first got involved with the American Cancer Society about eight years ago through Relay For Life of Arlington. A friend of mine invited me to attend, and it was an honor to walk alongside other cancer survivors and feel the warm embrace from the community. I had just completed cancer treatment that year. It was a humbling and powerful experience and I hope other cancer survivors will participate in their local Relay For Life event!

Tell us a little about Harrah’s Hope Lodge and how it helps people traveling for treatment. The American Cancer Society’s Harrah’s Hope Lodge provides a free home-away-from-home for people traveling to Memphis for cancer treatment. Named after a generous gift from Harrah’s Foundation, now known as Caesars Foundation, Harrah’s Hope Lodge opened in 2010 and is located on Union Avenue next to Sun Studio.

Harrah’s Hope Lodge is one of 33 Hope Lodge locations throughout the United States, including five in the Mid-South, aimed to lessen the financial burden on families, as well as to provide a supportive environment for cancer patients and their caregivers. Not only do we provide free accommodations, but we also offer transportation, provide meals and host a variety of activities for guests to enjoy.

What are your goals for the lodge going forward? My immediate priority is make us more well-known in the Memphis area! We offer a free place for people to stay when they come to Memphis for cancer treatment, and yet so often people don’t know about us. I want to change that by partnering more with our medical community!

I also want to invite more community groups to serve meals to our guests. Anyone can provide a meal – individuals, social clubs, church groups, businesses – and it means so much to our guests who are visiting from out-of-town.

Being a cancer survivor yourself, you have a first-person perspective on the issues cancer patients face. How has that impacted your work with the society? Because I am an eight-year cancer survivor, I understand the daily challenges cancer patients face, both during treatment and beyond. I know that fight, and I also know the importance of hope. Through my work with the American Cancer Society, I know the resources available to anyone along any stage of their cancer journey and share that information with those in need. Empowering others with knowledge provides immediate hope and comfort to those fighting cancer.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? My two sons, Nolan and Alex, are by far my greatest accomplishments. To see the world through their eyes inspires me every day. They’ve grown into such strong men – they are open-minded, caring and volunteer to help others. They are creative, musically talented and lead by example.

What do you most enjoy about your work? I’ve met the most incredible people! Our guests travel from all over the country to receive cancer treatment in Memphis and they each have their own unique cancer journey. If I can make their day a little bit better, I’ll do it!

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? My best advice to young people is to go volunteer! Give back. Get involved and make a difference in your community!

CBIZ MHM Memphis has promoted four employees to managing directors. They are: Brooke Balducci, who specializes in corporate tax compliance and consulting, state and local taxation, pass-through taxation and accounting for income taxes; Cherry Blanton, who specializes in financial statement audits, employee benefit plan audits and privately held companies; Rhett Butler, who specializes in financial statement audits, transaction advisory, fraud and anti-corruption services, acquisition due diligence and manufacturing; and Josh Finfrock, who specializes in transfer pricing and the development of planning and documentation strategies for multinational corporations.

Nick Parinella, a Rhodes College senior and founder of Kangaroozie, has won the region’s Global Student Entrepreneur Awards competition, hosted by the Nashville chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization. Parinella will advance to represent the region at the national competition in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 6.

Sheena Johnson has joined the Memphis office of Pickering Firm Inc. as receptionist/administrative assistant. Johnson graduated from Central High School and attended Rhodes College and Christian Brothers University. She has five years of experience in customer service.

Dr. Marc J. Crupie has been honored by the American Institute of Family Medicine Practitioners as one of the 10 Best Family Medicine Practitioners for Patient Satisfaction in Tennessee for 2017. Practitioners elected to the "10 Best" list must pass AIOFMP's selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and the organization’s independent evaluation.

The Memphis City Council has approved the reappointment of Michael Keeney to the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners through December 2023. Keeney, who is the managing shareholder at the Memphis office of Lewis Thomason Law Firm, has served on the MSCAA board since July 2015.

Fastsigns of Memphis-Mount Moriah Road has received national recognition out of more than almost 650 locations worldwide at the company’s 2017 convention. The locally owned and operated branch received the Pinnacle Club Award, which is given to centers ranked 26 to 125 for sales volume between October 2015 and September 2016.