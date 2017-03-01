Police Union Says Retention Raises Grant Violates City Contract

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

The Memphis Police Association says the city administration is trying to make an end run around contract negotiations with rank and file officers with a set of retention bonuses and other incentives announced this week.

The announcement of $6.1 million in grant funding from the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission over four years came the day before formal contract negotiations began Tuesday, Feb. 28, between the administration of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Police Association.

Union vice president Essica Littlejohn said the city and crime commission are “trying to circumvent the negotiation process by allocating $6.1 million stating that this is a grant and designating how money will be spent in the city budget prior to the first negotiation meeting in an attempt to continue to work outside the contract.”

“Requiring officers who would like to take advantage of the bonus to sign a contract to stay for a four-year term violates the terms and conditions of employment in the MOU (memorandum of understanding) between the city and the MPA,” she added.

Strickland’s office contends the grant and how the money is used is not “outside the rules of the negotiation process.”

“We spent countless hours listening to officers and the MPA to learn their concerns,” said Ursula Madden, chief of communications for Strickland. “What was announced Monday is one of the many steps we’ve taken in the past year in response to that feedback. We’re proud of what we’ve implemented and we’re moving forward.”

The MPA continues to push for a restoration of cuts the city made over several years to health and retirement benefits of city employees, including police.

The administration says a full restoration of those benefits would require a 35-cent to 50-cent property tax hike.

The union has called for changes in what the city spends money on in place of a property tax hike.