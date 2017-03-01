Building Permit Application Filed for Tri-State Bank Headquarters

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

A $140,000 building permit application that lists “Tri-State Bank headquarters” as the tenant has been filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement.

The permit application for 1407 Union Ave. calls for “renovation of office space” and lists the Crump Firm as the architect.

Currently, Olymbec USA LLC owns the 416,424-square-foot building that sits on a little more than an acre at the corner of Union Avenue and Cleveland Street, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

In January 2016, the historic, minority-owned Tri-State Bank sold its previous office at the corner of Main and Beale streets to Belz Investco GP for $3 million.

As terms of the deal, Tri-State agreed to lease the building from Belz for up to 18 months while it relocated its headquarters and main branch operations.

A request for confirmation on whether the bank had found its new permanent headquarters was not returned by press time.

As for the bank’s current Beale Street location, next-door neighbor Hard Rock Cafe International’s president and CEO Hamish Dobbs told The Daily News in 2016 that a hotel would be a “natural extension” for the restaurant.