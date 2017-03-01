Last Word: Building a Bigger Police Force, Old Desk Calendars and Summer School

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Since the Memphis Mayor’s race of 2015 became about how best to build a larger Memphis Police Department, the discussion has always had an element of controversy to it on a larger scale than a head count of who has a badge.

And there are indications that the controversy is about to go bigger.

The police retention bonuses announced by the city this week with a four-year Crime Commission grant of $6.1 million comes with a call for yet another freeze of the city’s deferred retirement option program. If approved by the Memphis City Council it would be the third freeze in recent years.

Meanwhile, the grant-funded moves toward a goal of a net gain in the number of police officers is drawing fire from the Memphis Police Association.

The timing of the grant announcement is that it happened one day before the union and the city administration began formal contract negotiations. The union says privately funded or not, the grant and what it is being used for is an end run around contract negotiations on an important economic issue.

More on the larger implications of this – and there are a box full – when we next meet here.

It’s not an inked deal just yet. But it looks like Tri-State Bank may have found a new home in the Midtown office tower once known as the Mid-Memphis Tower. It is at 1407 Union Avenue.

A $140,000 building permit surfaced for the address Tuesday listing it as Tri-State Bank headquarters and the work as renovation of office space with the Crump Firm as architect.

The sale of Tri-State’s headquarters building on the northeast corner of Main and Beale to Belz last year came with an 18month lease to remain there as the bank searches for new quarters that is up this summer.

It is one of several historic changes for a historic financial institution in the last year.

Some CRE brokers talk about future uses of The Commercial Appeal property further west on Union Avenue once the newspaper is no longer printing locally starting in April. To be clear, the property isn’t for sale. There are no plans, at least not publicly announced by Gannett, to move someplace else. But the president of The Tennessean, who is calling the shots on such matters here from Nashville, answered a question at a staff meeting about whether the building might be sold by saying “Not yet.”

One of the CRE brokers we talked with thinks the possibilities for the property – the building and parking lots around it as well as the front lawn where the old Ford Motor plant once stood – are hotel, multifamily and biotech. Some thought that the circa 1970s building, built to house two newspapers, should stay. Other thoughts are that it goes.

The ninth Huey’s will be in Millington. Whitehaven Huey’s anyone?

The most expensive Republican primary for Tennessee Governor ever. That’s what the chairman of the state GOP told us about the potential field that looks to be just about to get this show on the road. We consulted our old calendars here to compare when the 2010 race for Governor began – the last one with no incumbent seeking re-election – and found it began in January 2009. But the difference is former U.S. Sen. Bill Frist was expected to run with little if any opposition in the primary if he chose to run for Governor. He chose not to run and with that announcement, the contenders waiting in the wings ran for the stage. Yes, I do mean literally old desk calendars. But no coffee rings. I hate that, man.

One of the likely Democratic contenders for Governor, Craig Fitzhugh of Ripley, is among Democrats in the Legislature pushing a “Bill of Rights for Tennesseans” bill that is going over well with the “Moral Mondays” crowds that gather in the halls of the capitol. But our Nashville correspondent, Sam Stockard, says it probably won’t pass and Democrats realize that.

A much better chance and bipartisan agreement on an elder abuse bill sponsored by state Senate Republican leader Mark Norris of Collierville, who is also running for Governor. The bill sets up investigative teams by judicial districts to better coordinate investigations into allegations of such abuse.

Can a Tennessee driver’s license be called a visa? That’s the reasoning behind an amendment to a bill that would put bold labeling of some kind on the licenses issued to those without permanent residency status.

There are plans for a new $98 million State Library and Archives in Nashville. But so far the funding hasn’t been approved in the capital and this could be the last year to get the funding or for the state to come up with some other option. It is not in Gov. Bill Haslam’s budget proposal either.

WIGS – Wine In Grocery Stores – may be political nostalgia around here. But across the river in Arkansas, it’s an ongoing political issue and a bill to expand those wine sales failed this week in the Arkansas House – by three votes.

More details on a plan for a set of 20 summer learning academies with registration this month by Shelby County Schools. This isn’t a camp and it isn’t remedial summer school work for courses failed. It’s certified teachers with a curriculum pointed specifically at preventing the summer slide in academics.

What has happened to defense as an element of the professional basketball game? Grizz over the Suns at the Forum 130-112.

The last Tigers home game of the season, against Tulane, is Thursday. The Tigers have lost four straight – the longest streak of the wrong kind in more than a decade.

Financial services companies cutting their fees in a price war with each other.

Bank earnings nationally in the last quarter of 2016 grew with growth in lending and less of a set aside by banks for losses on loans.

Remember the Irish potato famine? Me either. But it was caused by a pathogen that genetic engineering can avoid. And federal officials have approved three types of potatoes engineered for that very purpose. You say potato. I say enhanced storage capacity.