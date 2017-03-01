VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

The city of Memphis Office of Business Diversity & Compliance Outreach will host “Diversity Programs 301: Certification Registration Rally: Getting on the OBDC Registry” Wednesday, March 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave., room L50. Gain a more in-depth understanding of the city’s Supplier Diversity programs and how to leverage them to grow your business. Also, register your certifications on site with access to standby assistance. Cost is free. Register at eventbrite.com.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will exhibit “Autobiography: Works by Martha Kelly” Thursday, March 2, through March 31 in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. A closing reception will be held March 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

The Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will meet Thursday, March 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Shane Hunt, dean of the College of Business at Arkansas State University, will present “Try Before You Buy: My Thoughts on the Future of Marketing.” Cost is $15 for members and $25 for pre-registered nonmembers. Visit memphisama.org.

The Stax @ 60 concert series kicks off with “The Early Satellite Recordings – Stax Goes Rockabilly,” featuring Memphis roots rocker John Paul Keith, Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Keith will perform early Stax songs plus some of his original compositions. Cost is free. Visit staxmuseum.com for a series schedule.

Rockin’ Road to Dublin will make a Memphis tour stop Thursday, March 2, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St. The show combines the art of an Irish dance show with rock music and Broadway theatrics. Tickets start at $30 and are available at the Cannon Center box office or ticketmaster.com.

Operation HOPE, First Tennessee Bank and COGIC will hold a free credit and money management workshop Saturday, March 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 930 Mason St. Learn about establishing or increasing your credit score, creating a budget, how to read a credit report and what can be done to correct errors that may affect your credit rating. RSVP to Trudy Morrison at trudy.morrison@operationhope.org or 901-314-7255.