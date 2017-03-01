Email and The Golden Rule

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Have you ever gotten an email you just want to ignore? Perhaps it’s from a vendor you work with that wants to tell you about a new product they’re selling. The email provides no immediate value for you. There’s nothing you can do about it right now, and frankly, you’re busy. You’re so far up to your eyeballs in reports that you can barely breathe.

We’ve all been there. The easiest thing to do is often to ignore the email.

Now, think back to how you landed your last job, or maybe the one before. Chances are good that you found it not by applying online but through a professional contact. There’s a good chance that you previously worked with that person directly or indirectly.

It’s extremely common to be recruited by an outside company you do business with – either your customer or your supplier. After working with you, a company has a chance to see you up close. They know just how professional you are and how devoted you are to your craft.

But this will only happen if you treat those around you with a certain level of respect. Taking a moment to let someone know you’ve received their email can mean the world, even if you’re not able to fulfill their request.

I’m not suggesting that you say yes to everyone. And, I’m certainly not suggesting you respond to things that are clearly spam. But do take the time to value those around you – even on the days when they’re asking for something rather than offering something.

For example, if someone is asking for a meeting that you would normally be open to but are just too busy to take, send an email letting them know you’ve received their message and would like to meet but are swamped for the next few weeks. Most everyone understands the concept of being busy at work. Or if a person is asking for your help with something that you really can’t do right now due to existing commitments, be honest and up front.

The most difficult scenario is when you don’t respond at all. When you ignore an email, it doesn’t just tell the person that you’re busy. It tells them that they’re not important. It says that you’ll only respond if you’re getting something out of the deal. And it says that you may not be as professional as they thought.

When you’ve been with one company for a number of years, this can begin to seem normal. You want to be efficient and use your time in the best way. But, sometimes something unexpected can happen. Your company may lay off an entire division. If you’ve focused all of your attention on internal folks while not nurturing outside relationships, you may struggle more to find something new.

It goes back to the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Angela Copeland, CEO and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at CopelandCoaching.com.