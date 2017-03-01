Crime Commission Grants City $6.1M Over 4 Years to Build Police Force

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings will be proposing another freeze in the city’s deferred retirement option program – or DROP – to lengthen the stay of some officers on the force and battle attrition.

The administration announced the proposal Monday, Feb. 27, which will require Memphis City Council approval. A similar freeze was adopted by the city during the administration of Mayor A C Wharton.

Meanwhile, the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission has awarded the city a four-year, $6.1 million grant that will allow the city to pay retention bonuses of $6,400 to $7,000 to officers with three to 11 years of service over a four-year period.

The city is also making available to all MPD officers who refer a candidate for entering the police academy a $2,000 bonus or finder’s fee. The bonus is contingent on the person graduating from the academy and joining the Memphis Police force.

Strickland said earlier this year that his upcoming budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins July 1 would include some kind of pay raise for police – the third in two years.

Strickland said Monday he will propose a 2 percent raise for officers with 12 or more years on the job and a one-time bonus of $1,600. Officers with 11 years or less of service would get a 1 percent pay raise.

Getting the police force above 2,000 officers has been a goal of Strickland since taking office about a year ago. The force is currently at 1,970 and the city’s goal is 2,300 officers by 2020 after initially calling for a goal of 2,400.

Strickland said the rate of attrition of officers leaving the force has slowed in the last year. His goal is a net gain in the number of police officers on the force for the first time in six years.