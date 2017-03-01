CRE Brokers Speculate on Future of Commercial Appeal Headquarters

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

When USA Today Network executive and president of The Tennessean newspaper Laura Hollingsworth came into town the day after The Commercial Appeal announced printing operations will be moving to Jackson, Tennessee, she told the staff that while no immediate plans were in place, selling the daily paper’s iconic building was certainly a possibility down the road.

Built in 1975 at 495 Union Ave., the 275,958-square-foot office-manufacturing hybrid building sits on a 6.5 acres near the medical district, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property’s website.

Though it is within walking distance to Beale Street, the building’s hybrid setup might present future developers with a unique set of challenges.

“The hope would be that someone could come in and use the building as is,” said Andy Cates, president and CEO of brokerage services for Colliers International in Memphis. “It would be a huge draw for employment in Downtown Memphis, but the challenge is that the best use of that property may not be printing.”

Unfortunately, Cates said that those types of operations do not relocate often because of the cost of moving once they are settled in.

“Usually the equipment costs more than the building,” he added.

Cates said that he hopes someone will be able to redevelop the iconic building without tearing it down.

“I hope that’s not what happens to the building,” he said. “I hope somebody can find a way to reuse that building in some way that really grows employment in Downtown Memphis.”

The Commercial Appeal is not the only Gannett Co.-owned operation in Tennessee going through similar issues.

In August, The Tennessean announced it was putting its 10-acre property at 1100 Broadway in Nashville on the market.

Commercial real estate firm CBRE, which is handling that sale, lists the property as the “North Gulch Gateway Site” on their website.

“Consisting of an existing four story multi-purpose building situated on a full city block, and three adjacent land parcels, the redevelopment site encompasses approximately 435,600 square feet of land area,” the listing reads in part. “The North Gulch Gateway presents a rare opportunity to acquire a critical volume of land in one of the fastest growing and most promising markets in the country.”

Currently, no price has been disclosed.

“Nashville’s market seems to be just as good if not better than Memphis’ market, especially in the downtown area,” NAI Saig Co. vice president and business manager Hank Martin said. “That building, you would think, would sell immediately if it were priced remotely correctly.”

Martin noted, however, that any environmental issues with The Tennessean’s building would have an effect on its viability.

As for The Commercial Appeal property, Martin said that while there is always a chance, he doesn’t see the building as a good fit for a manufacturing operation.

“But what developers are going to find interesting is just how much of that property could be converted to another use,” Martin said. “Could it be converted to some sort of major hotel site, or could it be a location for a really nice apartment development?”

In his opinion, Martin says the three most likely uses for redevelopment are hotel, multifamily and biotech.

“It would be the perfect location for (a large hotel), because it’s got enough land and it’s close enough to FedExForum, Redbirds Stadium and the main part of Downtown,” he said.

Shawn Massey with The Shopping Center Group said that with all the focus going on in the Memphis Medical District in terms of revitalization, this site has a lot of potential.

But Massey doesn’t know if someone will come in and redevelop the existing building or tear it down in favor of something new.

“Something that is going on in Memphis right now is repurposing buildings,” Massey said. “Whether it’s Crosstown or the Tennessee Brewery.”

Massey said one potential use for the building could be affordable housing.

“We have a terrible need for affordable workforce housing,” he said. “Especially in that area. We can’t force the hourly hospitality workers to live in Raleigh, Bartlett or Southaven and commute in, because that defeats the whole purpose of a pedestrian city.”

Still, Massey said, a project of that scale would require a group of individuals working together to think outside of the box.

“Memphis is starting to think big on projects,” he said. “If the right people get together, especially with the MMDC (Memphis Medical District Collaborative) going on, that allows for so much opportunity and potential.”