Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

Bill Expanding Wine Sales Narrowly Fails in Arkansas House

The Associated Press

Updated 2:56PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A measure that would expand wine sales in grocery stores has narrowly failed in the Arkansas House, though the bill will likely be brought up again this session.

The measure from Sen. Bart Hester of Cave Springs would allow grocery stores to sell wine from all producers. Now, grocery stores can only sell wines from small wineries and more expansive selections of wine are only available at liquor stores.

Hester's bill failed by three votes Monday, but a move was made to reconsider the bill later.

The bill had gained support from Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Opponents of the measure included liquor store owners, who argued that the legislation could put them out of business.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 73 141 2,859
MORTGAGES 81 144 3,577
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 146 314 6,736
BANKRUPTCIES 78 134 2,316
BUSINESS LICENSES 41 77 1,126
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 67 142 2,450
MARRIAGE LICENSES 30 57 611

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.