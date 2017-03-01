Bill Expanding Wine Sales Narrowly Fails in Arkansas House

VOL. 132 | NO. 43 | Wednesday, March 01, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A measure that would expand wine sales in grocery stores has narrowly failed in the Arkansas House, though the bill will likely be brought up again this session.

The measure from Sen. Bart Hester of Cave Springs would allow grocery stores to sell wine from all producers. Now, grocery stores can only sell wines from small wineries and more expansive selections of wine are only available at liquor stores.

Hester's bill failed by three votes Monday, but a move was made to reconsider the bill later.

The bill had gained support from Arkansas-based Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Opponents of the measure included liquor store owners, who argued that the legislation could put them out of business.

