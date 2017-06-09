VOL. 132 | NO. 115 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Hernando Ice Cream Parlor Preparing Crosstown Location

Area 51 Ice Cream, a popular ice cream parlor in Hernando, Mississippi, is getting ready to open its second location in Crosstown Concourse.

The company filed a roughly $80,000 a permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to build the new ice cream store at 1350 Concourse Ave. that is scheduled to open sometime in July.

Memphis-based Coleman and Owen Construction is listed as the contractor on the permit.

The original Area 51 opened in May 2014 at 117 W Commerce St. in Hernando.

According to its Facebook page, Area 51 works closely with other small businesses to produce small-batch ice creams, sorbets and baked goods.

– Patrick Lantrip

UrbanArt Commission Vows Better Engagement

After losing $350,000 in city of Memphis funding, the UrbanArt Commission is regrouping, vowing to better engage with the local community while also reaching out to private donors.

The commission also plans to ask for a reinstatement of the lost funding.

The Memphis City Council reduced UrbanArt’s funding in a vote Tuesday, June 6, after several council members said they wants to see the city funding used to commission works by Memphis artists only.

“We are confident that this funding will be restored,” reads a statement from the commission.

The cut in city funding does not affect $300,000 in other city funding for the reintroduction of a mural and training program.

In a written statement the day after the council decision, UrbanArt Commission leaders said they are “committed to providing more resources, training and opportunities that will engage more local artists in the creation of public art.”

“We appreciate the concerns that have been voiced by members of the City Council and others in our community about the importance of supporting local artists, and particularly those of color, LGBTQ and women, who are traditionally marginalized,” the statement added.

– Bill Dries

Freewheel Wraps Up Successful 2nd Season

After capping off a successful second season, slow-ride bicycle program Freewheel has announced its final results.

In total, 265 cyclists representing 44 ZIP codes cumulatively covered 1,530 miles burning roughly 61,200 calories, according to the Memphis Medical District Collaborative and Downtown Memphis Commission co-sponsored program.

Freewheel launched its first season last fall in an effort to increase awareness of the Medical District and its surrounding neighbors. The second season, the participants met Wednesdays at in front of a converted shipping container located across from High Cotton Brewing Co. at 603 Monroe Ave.

“Seeing the reputation that Freewheel is growing among its Memphian participants and beyond is incredibly rewarding,” MMDC program and data director Abby Miller said in a statement. “By providing people with an intimate connection to both historic and current activity in the Medical District and its associated neighborhoods, Freewheel is playing an important role in advancing the progress of our revitalization effort.”

Freewheel participants could either bring their own bikes or signed up to borrow from the Medical District fleet, which was restored last fall by the Carpenter Street Bike Shop’s team of trained neighborhood bike mechanics

Freewheel plans to return this fall for a third season. Visit facebook.com/wefreewheel for more information.

– Patrick Lantrip

First Horizon Files Nearly $5M in Permits

The Memphis-based parent company of First Tennessee Bank is moving ahead with a couple of construction projects, including multimillion-dollar updates to its Downtown headquarters.

First Horizon National Corp. has filed three building permit applications totaling $4.8 million. The largest, valued at $3.1 million, calls for third-floor renovations to the corporate offices at 165 Madison Ave. One valued at $1.1 million, meanwhile, calls for renovations to the building’s second floor.

The third application, valued at $590,000, is for an addition to First Tennessee’s First Ops building at 3451 Prescott Road near Memphis International Airport. Last year the bank announced plans to add a fitness center and cafeteria to the building as part of a restructuring of its Memphis office properties.

All three permits list Linkous Construction Co. as the contractor, ANF Architects as the architect and CSA as the engineer.

– Patrick Lantrip

EDGE Approves Pair of Inner City Development Loans

Two Memphis businesses are set to receive Inner City Economic Development loans to improve their facilities.

The Economic Development Growth Engine finance committee voted Wednesday, June 7, to award a $20,000 loan to HopeWorks, located at 3337 Summer Ave. in Highland Heights, and a $19,000 loan to Orca Printing, located at 1808 September Ave. in Southeast Memphis. The forgivable ICED loans will help offset the costs of physical improvements to their locations.

Prior to these loans, EDGE had granted 40 ICED loans totaling a little more than $3 million, which helped sustain 175 jobs and create $8.6 million in capital investments in struggling or up-and-coming neighborhoods. The loans are funded from the closing fees of EDGE’s larger payment-in-lieu-of-taxes projects.

– Patrick Lantrip