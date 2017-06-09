Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 115 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Tyson Foods Says Purchase of AdvancePierre Foods Completed

The Associated Press

Updated 3:05PM
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP)Tyson Foods Inc. says its purchase of AdvancePierre Foods is now complete.

Springdale, Arkansas-based Tyson said in a news release Wednesday that the estimated $4.2 billion transaction to acquire Blue Ash, Ohio-based AdvancePierre Holdings Inc. is part of its strategic intent to emphasize its portfolio of protein brands.

Tyson produces chicken, beef and pork and is one of the largest food processors in the world with well-known brands such as Jimmy Dean and Ball Park.

AdvancePierre produces packaged sandwiches, snacks and other food items.

The announcement says AdvancePierre is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyson Foods and the trade of AdvancePierre shares on the New York Stock Exchange is ending.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

