Retirement Paychecks – Reversing the Flow

VOL. 132 | NO. 115 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Ray’s Take Retirement planning doesn’t end when you stop working, and one of the biggest concerns for any retiree is running out of money. As you move into retirement, you move from the accumulation phase to the distribution phase of planning, and it has a lot of moving parts. Retirement is like a car trip, but there are no gas stations along the way. What you have in the tank is it.

A good starting point for creating this new paycheck is to determine your “fixed” expenses each month. Budgets don’t stop when you retire, they get even more important. Sit down and create a list. Next, you need to list other fixed expenses that occur more sporadically, like clothing, gifts, annual insurance premiums and taxes. Then you need to “amortize” costs that are random but inevitable, such as replacement cars or major home repairs. Finally you want to put in a budget for discretionary costs and luxuries like trips. Discretionary expenses can be put on hold in more difficult years to recover from surprises and extend the life of your assets.

This works a lot like the budget you have when you’re in the planning phase of your life, but in retirement, your employer becomes your retirement assets. Your current budget is a good place to start your projected retirement budget, and you can factor in changes you anticipate, like cars or a mortgage that will be paid before you retire.

Keep in mind that it’s not only how much you withdraw, but also the order in which you tap your assets that will give you the best chances at future financial security. Sit down with a professional planner who can help you make the best decisions on which accounts to withdraw funds from to maximize your income and minimize your taxes. Take time each year to review your withdrawal strategy and make any necessary changes. Don’t leave it to chance.

Developing a plan well before retirement can help relieve some of the fear of running out of money. It can be emotionally difficult to “reverse the flow,” but having arrangements to get a regular paycheck can ease the conversion.

Dana’s Take As a couple, deciding how to spend our retirement years is a tricky thing. It’s completely based on imagination. What if we guess wrong? Sometimes I think I’d like to live near a beach someday. What if I’m wrong and we end up in a hurricane in a two-bedroom condo wishing we still had the comforts of our Memphis home?

Should Ray work longer and save more or work less and make time for those exotic trips of our dreams? If we spend more of our savings on travel, then where will we spend less? Can we agree on where to cut?

Start the conversation about the retirement of your dreams and start saving to make it happen.

Ray Brandon, CEO of Brandon Financial Planning, and his wife, Dana, a licensed clinical social worker, can be reached at brandonplanning.com.