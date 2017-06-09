Orpheum Raising Money to Fix Aging Organ

VOL. 132 | NO. 115 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Next year, Memphis’ historic Orpheum Theatre will celebrate its 90th birthday. So will the venue’s Mighty Wurlitzer organ, a $19,000 instrument built in North Tonawanda, New York, and originally bought to play for vaudeville shows and silent movies.

To say the instrument is currently showing its age, though, is perhaps an understatement. Orpheum Theatre Group president and CEO Brett Batterson said the organ – which has almost 2,400 valves, 8,000 gaskets, multiple silent film effects and 949 individual pipes – needs a significant amount of restoration and repair work.

Half a million dollars’ worth, to be exact. Which is why the Orpheum has launched a campaign that will run through the end of 2018, with the goal of raising the $500,000 needed to restore the organ to its 1928 splendor.

“First of all,” Batterson says, “the organ is special to us, because so many of these organs got either discarded when they stopped being needed for movies or given to other buildings or sold or chopped up for parts or whatever it might be.”

Indeed, the Orpheum cites data from Smithsonian.com showing that of the more than 5,000 organs like the Orpheum’s that were manufactured in the early 1900s, only a few hundred remain in public venues.

“We brought in at the request of our organization a company from Chicago that’s one of the world’s foremost experts on theatre organs,” Batterson continues. “We had them look at it, and it turns out our organ is slowly dying. And it’s doing so by keys that don’t play anymore; pipes that leak air, so they don’t make the correct sound anymore; stops that have broken. And they basically told us they think that in about a year and a half, the organ will be unplayable.”

That’s why the Orpheum has launched its fundraising campaign. Anyone can contribute in one of a few ways, one of the most prominent being by depositing donations in buckets that are around the theater.

Ushers will be collecting donations before and after every Orpheum Theatre event. Anyone interested can also visit orpheum-memphis.com and click the “Support Us” tab, which takes users to a page about the organ effort.

“The last time we used it was Friday night when we had a movie here,” Batterson said on Wednesday, June 7. “We play it prior to every movie. We would like to actually have one or two organ concerts a year, because it’s a lot of fun to hear it in the theater. We’ve not been able to do that, because of the condition of the organ. But it’s used quite regularly at all our movies and other special occasions throughout the year.”

The plan to save the organ calls for shipping it to JL Weiler Inc. in Chicago, the organ-restoration firm commissioned by the Orpheum. There, it essentially will be rebuilt to its original specifications.

The fundraising will go through the end of 2018, and the organ will be shipped off at the beginning of 2019. At that point, Batterson says, the Orpheum will bring in “a temporary solution” to replace the organ and then put the organ back in place “with a big splashy concert.”

“This is not a repair – it’s a total rebuild,” he said. “And, hopefully, it’ll allow the organ to play for another 90 years.