Memphis Hustle Just the Job for Glynn Cyprien

Friday, June 09, 2017

We can debate whether the Memphis Hustle is a good name or a bad name for the Grizzlies’ minor-league affiliate that will play in Southaven this season.

Not up for debate is that Memphis Hustle is a really good description of the job that belongs to Glynn Cyprien, the team’s head coach.

“People forget they’re still kids. They’re big kids, but still kids,” Cyprien said. “And there’s a maturation process they have to go through.”

And Glynn Cyprien, 50, is their guide.

The Memphis Hustle play in the NBA Development League and it was not so named because coaches are given finished products.

In fact, the maturation process, both on and off the court, tends to be a two-steps forward and one-step-back journey even under the best of circumstances.

“The easy part is getting drafted,” Cyprien said. “The hard part is learning to say no.”

To friends, family members, girlfriends, would-be business associates with can’t-miss investments and others ready to make demands on the young pro basketball player still trying to find his way.

Cyprien is as much life teacher as Xs and Os coach, offering gentle advice on everything from nutrition to handling money to which people and places are best avoided.

Last season, the Grizzlies’ D-League team was in Des Moines as the Iowa Energy. Cyprien, a member of the Grizzlies’ front office, was thrust into the role of head coach after the Energy fired Matt Woodley. It wasn’t a rash decision as the team was 15 games into what ultimately would become a 17-game losing streak.

A long-time college assistant who has worked everywhere from the University of Kentucky to Oklahoma State to the University of Memphis, Cyprien immediately took the players back to the basics and started working on healing a fractured culture.

He developed relationships player by player, saying, “Guys really do want to be coached. Some guys need to be coached harder than others. Guys have been coddled (on the way up).”

And it’s coaches such as Cyprien who are tasked with growing them up as fast as possible. Every player is his own story, of course, and with the Iowa Energy Cyprien got to know Grizzlies rookies Wade Baldwin, Wayne Selden Jr. and Deyonta Davis.

Baldwin, Cyprien believes, absorbed too much pressure as a first-round pick out of Vanderbilt. And perhaps worried about a reputation from college suggesting he was trouble in waiting for his next coach.

“He did everything I asked and beyond,” Cyprien said.

Selden, undrafted out of Kansas, carried the rep as a player only interested in offense. Cyprien told him that straight off. Selden listened and ended up starting for the Grizzlies in the playoffs because he was considered the best option they had defensively on the wing with Tony Allen injured.

Davis was painfully shy. So much so that he tried to go through the coach to tell teammates to pass him the ball. Cyprien’s response: “Don’t tell me, tell them.”

And so it goes in the NBA’s feeder league, which is changing its name to the NBA Gatorade League (let no sponsorship opportunity go unquenched).

Right now, Cyprien expects and hopes that the players he will have next season are enjoying watching the NBA Finals – even if he already knows the fallout that will create.

“Once training camp starts it’ll be just like college, having to break a lot of bad habits,” he said, adding with a laugh, “I’m prepared for guys to try and shoot like Steph and dunk like LeBron.”

