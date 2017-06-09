Golden India Seeks New Location Near Square

VOL. 132 | NO. 115 | Friday, June 09, 2017

The owners of Golden India restaurant in Overton Square want to move from their Madison Avenue storefront of 20 years to the site of a circa-1912 duplex on North Cooper Street where they intend to build a new restaurant.

The proposal Satnam Singh and Manjit Kaur filed with the Land Use Control Board May 25 seeks a new planned development at 20 N. Cooper St. Currently zoned for residential use, the property is situated just north of Ballet Memphis’ facility under construction at the northeast corner of Madison and Cooper.

No date has been set for the matter to go to the LUCB.

A letter of intent from Jerry M. Johnson and Associates, a building construction and development firm representing Singh and Kaur, says the relocation is because “our facility has outgrown the present location at 2097 Madison Avenue, and we want to remain in the Overton Square area.”

“We hope to construct a new larger restaurant facility with living facilities above the restaurant,” the letter adds. “The purpose of the requested planned development is to relieve the owner of a hardship caused by existing Unified Development Code regulations and years of zoning ordinance variations adopted by the city of Memphis and the county of Shelby over the past 60 years. … A modern restaurant in a new building with landscaping will enhance this site and those adjoining and abutting it.”

Some of the homes on the block have offices or other commercial uses in them. Others next to them remain residences, with apartments further north toward Cooper’s intersection with Poplar Avenue.

Also on its way to the Land Use Control Board for consideration is a May 25 application by Hedgepeth Construction, the company owned by Memphis City Councilman Reid Hedgepeth, to build a six-lot single-family residential development on 1.3 acres that was once part of the planned corridor for Interstate 40 through Overton Park.

The land, which fronts East Parkway North at the corner of Autumn Avenue, previously was owned by Loeb Realty Co. which bought it from the state of Tennessee in 2015 – long after the interstate project was abandoned on both sides of the park in a decades-long court battle that resulted in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case.

The planned single-family subdivision would be adjacent to Makowsky Ringel Greenberg’s Overton Gateway project, planned for both side of Sam Cooper Boulevard at East Parkway. That project drew neighborhood opposition, particularly from residents in the nearby Lea’s Woods development, leading MRG to reduce the number of apartments included in the project.

In other applications recently filed with the LUCB, the city of Memphis is seeking to close Winchester Road between North Front and North Main streets on the northern side of the Memphis Cook Convention Center. According to the city’s application, the street will be incorporated into the convention center footprint as it prepares to undergo a $60 million renovation.