VOL. 132 | NO. 115 | Friday, June 09, 2017

Our Own Voice Theatre Troupe will present “Unseen City,” written and directed by Alex Skitolsky with choreography by Kimberly Baker, Friday, June 9, through June 24 at 2085 Monroe Ave. Tickets (cash only) are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Call 901-274-1000 to make reservations; visit ourownvoice.org for more information.

Gallery Ten Ninety One will host an artist reception for Candace Spearman’s “A Little R&R – Reflection & Retrospection” Friday, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The exhibition will be on display through June 28. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

The Bartlett Area Chamber will hold its monthly lunch meeting Tuesday, June 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unique Catering & Event Center, 2751 Bartlett Blvd. Bartlett City Schools superintendent David Stephens will discuss master plans and renovations for Bartlett High School. Tickets are $20. RSVP at bartlettchamber.org by Friday, June 9.

Downtown Memphis will host Touch-A-Truck Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza, 125 N. Main St. Kids will have a hands-on opportunity to explore, climb and touch Memphis fire and police vehicles, farming and construction trucks, a school bus and a storm tracker; other activities include games, photo booth, face painting and more. Cost is free. Visit downtownmemphis.com for details.

National Civil Rights Museum will host its Night at the Lorraine fundraiser Saturday, June 10, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at NCRM, 450 Mulberry St. Step back in time with an evening of food, ’60s music and fun reminiscent of the Lorraine Motel, plus a special “Music & the Movement” museum experience, silent auction and more. Tickets are $75. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

The GPAC Food Truck & Music Festival will take place Sunday, June 11, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. Celebrate Memphis music with performances by Jason D. Williams, Memphis Jones and Proud Mary. Admission is free; bring blankets and camp chairs (no coolers). Visit gpacweb.com.

Tops Gallery at Madison Avenue Park will hold an opening reception for Dale McNeil’s “Cease to Exist, Give In to Good Vibes” exhibition Sunday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 151 Madison Ave. McNeil’s works will be on display through July 30. Visit topsgallery.com.