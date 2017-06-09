Tennessee Brewery Developers Seek Incentives for Second Phase

VOL. 132 | NO. 115 | Friday, June 09, 2017

The developers of the Tennessee Brewery project are seeking a 20-year tax abatement to begin construction on phase two of their Downtown Memphis mixed-use development.

William Orgel, Jay Lindy and Adam Slovis, representing 495 TN Partners, have applied to the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. for a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes incentive to build an additional 130-unit, four-story building they estimate will cost around $12.3 million.

Construction would begin on phase two either in the fourth quarter of 2017 or first quarter of 2018, according to the application, with construction wrapping up in the fourth quarter of 2018.

“The marketing plans for Phase II will encompass various strategies and timing,” reads the application, which the CCRFC will consider at its Tuesday, June 13, meeting. “The market user for the project will be residential, apartment users who are interested in living in the downtown market within a historic redevelopment, multi-use project located on the city bluff walk near the river parks and other existing residential developments.”

Rent in the new building, which will be located near the intersection of Butler Avenue and Tennessee Street, will average around $1,000 per month. Property/leasing manager Fogelman Management Group expects the proposed project to be fully occupied within 12 months of completion, according to the application.

Along with the 80,000 square foot of residential space, the building will include roughly 1,600 square feet of commercial space.

In seeking a 20-year incentive, the developers are asking the CCRFC board to make an exception to its rule of capping PILOTs at 15 years. They also plan to use conventional bank financing, with the balance of the costs funded by the investors behind the project.

A 20-year incentive wouldn’t be unprecedented; the first phase of the Tennessee Brewery received a 20-year PILOT from the CCRFC in May 2015. Phase one included converting the existing brewery building into a 46-unit structure with approximately 13,500 square feet of commercial and office space, and building two new structures: a six-floor, 88-unit residential building and a four-story, 339-space public parking garage with 3,800 square feet of commercial space and 18 residential “flex” units.

Known as the Bottle Shop, the northern section of the garage property will be the site of the planned phase two. This section of the property housed a furniture warehouse before it was demolished by the previous owners.

The developers also commissioned Younger and Associates to conduct a local economic analysis that was included in the application paperwork.

“The construction costs of $12.3 million are projected to produce an economic impact of $22.2 million during the construction period and support 118 jobs within Shelby County,” Younger and Associates said of phase two.

Meanwhile, the same study found that the $22 million cost of the first phase would have a local economic impact of $43.7 million and spur 307 jobs during construction, bringing the total capital investment to $35.2 million, with $67 million in economic impact and 425 jobs.

The Tennessee Brewery was built in 1890 and operated as such until 1954. It subsequently was used by a scrap metal operation until the 1970s, when it was shut down and remained vacant for more than 30 years.