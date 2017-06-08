Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

University of Memphis Board OKs Tuition, Salary Increases

By Don Wade

Updated 3:08PM
Print | Front Page

The University of Memphis board of trustees has approved a tuition increase for students, as well as salary increases for employees.

University of Memphis students will see higher tuition and housing costs this fall to help pay for faculty raises. (Daily News File)

The 2.6 percent tuition increase approved Tuesday, June 6, applies to undergraduate, graduate and law students. Fees will stay the same, but housing rates will rise 5 percent.

Tenured and tenure-track faculty will receive a 2 percent raise with a 1 percent merit, equity and compression pool; and non-tenure track and adjunct faculty will receive a 3 percent increase.

Among other board actions:

• Approved $50,000 salary supplement for President M. David Rudd, to be paid through private funds.

• Approved university operating budgets for fiscal 2017 and 2018.

• Approved capital budget request for fiscal 2019.

• Recommended approval of three new academic programs: bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in commercial aviation, both through the University College, and a master’s degree in biostatistics through the School of Public Health.

• Appointed Taylor Mayberry as student trustee;

• Approved the appointment of Darrell C. Ray as vice president for student affairs.

• Recommended that Dr. Shirley C. Raines be granted the title of president emeritus.

• Endorsed the development of a parental leave policy and related financial model for funding to be reviewed at the fall meeting.

The next board of trustees meeting will be Oct. 4.

