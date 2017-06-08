Home >
VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017
Tennessee Campaign Finance Panel Fines Former Lawmaker $465K
The Associated Press
Updated 2:56PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee campaign finance officials have imposed a nearly $465,000 fine on a former lawmaker who was expelled from the General Assembly last year.
The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2sEsral) that the fine is the largest ever imposed by the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance.
Jeremy Durham was drummed out of the state House in September amid a series of sexual harassment allegations that earned him the nickname "Pants Candy" by women working at the state Capitol.
A state audit alleged hundreds of campaign finance violations that included spending money from his re-election account on personal expenses and using campaign funds to loan money to a GOP ally, a professional gambler and his wife.
Durham did not attend Wednesday's meeting. His attorney, Peter Strianse, urged the panel to not to assess any penalties.
Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com
