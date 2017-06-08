Tennessee Brewery Developers Seeking Tax Incentives for Second Phase

VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

The developers of the Tennessee Brewery Project have applied for a 20-year tax abatement with the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation to begin construction on phase two of their Downtown Memphis mixed-use development.

William Orgel, Jay Lindy, and Adam Slovis, representing 495 TN Partners, are seeking the PILOT (payment-in-lieu-of tax) to construct an additional 130-unit, four-story building that is estimated to cost around $12.3 million.

“The marketing plans for Phase II will encompass various strategies and timing,” the application reads in part. “The market user for the project will be residential, apartment users who are interested in living in the downtown market within a historic redevelopment, multi-use project located on the city bluff walk near the river parks and other existing residential developments.”

Average rents in the apartment building that will be located near the intersection of Butler Avenue and Tennessee Street are expected to be in the $1,000 per month range.

“This renter is typically made up of younger, professionals who are either single and or coupled and/or an older individual or couple looking for a downtown residence,” it went on to say.

An additional 1,611 square feet of commercial space will also be built on the .83 acre site, and its property/leasing manager, Fogelman Management Group, expects the proposed project to be fully occupied with the first 12 month of completion.

The first phase of the project received a similar 20-year PILOT from the CCRFC in May 2105. Phase One of the construction consisted of a new six-floor 88-unit residential building, converting to the existing brewery building into a 46-unit structure with approximately 13,500 square feet of commercial and office space, and a four-story, 339-space public parking garage with an additional 3,800 square feet of commercial space and 18 residential “flex” units.

Known as the Bottle Shop, the northern section of the garage property will be the site of Phase II. This section of the property was formerly operated as furniture warehouse before it was demolished by the previous owners.

The developers also commissioned Younger and Associates to conduct a local economic analysis that was included in the application paperwork.

“The construction costs of $12.3 million are projected to produce an economic impact of $22.2 million during the construction period and support 118 jobs within Shelby County,” Younger and Associates said of Phase II.

Meanwhile, the same study found that the $22 million cost of first phase would have a local economic impact of $43.7 million and spur 307 jobs during the construction period. This brings the total capital investment of the entire project to $35.2 million, with $67 million in economic impact and 425 jobs.

The original Tennessee Brewery was built in 1890 and operated as such until 1954. It was subsequently used by a scrap metal operation until the 1970s, when it was shut down and remained vacant for more than 30 years.

The Brewery Project’s application will go before the Downtown Memphis Commission’s CCRFC Tuesday, June 13.