Shelby County Schools Board Seeks Role in Grade-Tampering Investigations

VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

Shelby County Schools board members will meet in special session Thursday to talk about allegations of grade tampering renewed June 1 when Trezevant High School principal Ronnie Mackin resigned from the school system.

School board chairman Chris Caldwell called the special meeting after board members met privately with attorneys Tuesday, June 6, to discuss the legal issues involved in what is at least one investigation – a state department of education audit of grade transcripts at all SCS high schools.

“We take all complaints very seriously,” Caldwell said after the legal huddle attended by seven of the nine school board members. “We have a legal, statutory and moral obligation to get to the bottom of this. That can only happen by having an impartial, thorough and comprehensive investigation or investigations to determine the facts so we can let the facts determine the appropriate board action.”

Trezevant High School’s football coach Teli White was suspended last October and the football team forfeited three games when Mackin reported conflicting grades for some student athletes on transcripts and other academic records in a routine audit.

But SCS quickly returned the team to action after a review by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.

Mackin’s first year as principal of the Innovation Zone school was his last as a new principal was picked for Trezevant near the end of the school year that ended last month. Mackin sought two years severance pay from the school system in the negotiations that followed, according to a statement from the school system.

Mackin’s resignation letter dated June 1 alleged a cover-up of the alleged grade changing in a six-page single-spaced letter that also said numerous athletes at other schools were also involved.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Education announced late last week that it is auditing the grade transcripts of all SCS high schools in response. But it isn’t clear if that is part of an ongoing investigation that stems from the earlier allegation late last year.

Caldwell emphasized that he was speaking only for himself and not for the board with a statement from the board possibly coming later in the week “that reflects the sentiment of the board as a whole.”

He said the special meeting Thursday would be “to discuss the many avenues and processes available to the board to exercise its state-mandated authority to make sure the Shelby County Schools district is operating in way that encourages public trust and support from all of our stakeholders while providing a quality public education for every student.”

The school system’s administration, in its June 1 response to Mackin’s resignation letter, said the allegations are “clouded by Mackin’s prior demand that SCS pay him two years of severance pay and his inability to provide names and facts to support many of his most defamatory allegations.”

Caldwell said the board’s discussion of the matter could include such options as an independent investigation.

“This is in an effort to make sure of the proper role of the board as the elected governing body of the Shelby County Schools district as well as the many and varied legal issues surrounding the allegation that has been previously identified and the recent allegation included in Mr. Mackin’s resignation letter to the board,” Caldwell said.

Other board members attending the Tuesday meeting were Stephanie Love, whose district includes Trezevant; Teresa Jones, Miska Clay-Bibbs, Mike Kernell and attending by phone conference call were board members Kevin Woods and Shante Avant.