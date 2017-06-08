Overton Park Gateway Project Nixed By LUCB

VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

The Overton Park Gateway, a proposed multifamily development planned by Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC, has been shot down by the Land Use Control Board at its Thursday June 8 meeting.

A sizeable crowd of Lea’s Woods residents and representatives from various Midtown neighborhood associations showed up to the meeting to voice their opposition including, Vaughn Dewar, Sam Goff, Judge Bobby Carter.

Chief amongst their complaints were issues with parking and building heights. While some said they were not opposed to developing the vacant lots that sit on either side of Sam Cooper Boulevard where it meets Overton Park, but felt as though the development in its current state did not meet the historical district’s guidelines.

Forrest Owens with ETI, MRG’s land planner argued that the height and density of the development were in reasonable considering the size of the heavily-traversed intersection, and that the revised plans both incorporated elements of the neighborhood’s architecture and addressed the parking issues.

However, some members of the LUCB disagreed and felt as though the project needed more time in the development stage.

The final vote was 5-1 against the project with one board member abstaining.