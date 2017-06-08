VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

Lee Nets $1.3M in First Fundraiser for Tennessee Gov's Bid The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee has raised $1.3 million for his campaign at his first major fundraiser.

The Franklin businessman held the Tuesday evening event at a barn owned by Christian music star Michael W. Smith.

Lee's haul is just above the $1.25 million that fellow GOP candidate Randy Boyd collected at his first fundraiser in April.

It isn't the first foray into Tennessee politics for Smith. He was also a prominent supporter of former U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp's unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination for governor in 2010.

The Lee campaign also announced it is adding Anna McDonald, a former finance director for the state Republican Party, as its chief fundraiser.

Lee embarked on a 95-day RV tour of all 95 Tennessee counties after launching his bid in April.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.