Jerry’s Sno Cones Files Permit for Cordova Shop

VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

In this week’s Real Estate Recap, one of the most iconic dessert spots in Memphis gets ready to expand, Crosstown Concourse is getting ready for its official grand opening and FedEx Ground upgrades its diesel facility...

1601 Bonnie Lane

Cordova, TN 38016

Permit Amount: $543,163

Application Date: June 2017

Tenant: Jerry’s Sno Cones

Contractor: Wagner General Contractors

Details: Longtime Memphis summertime staple Jerry’s Sno Cones has filed a $543,163 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to break ground on its new Cordova location.

The permit calls for new construction at 1601 Bonnie Lane and lists Wagner General Contractors as the contractor.

Jerry’s Sno Cones’ original location at 1657 Wells Station Road in Nutbush has been in business since the late 1960s when it was converted from a former Sinclair gas station into a snow cone parlor.

1350 Concourse Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

Permit Amount: $2.5 million

Application Date: June 2017

Completion: August 2017

Owner/Tenant: Crosstown LLC

Architect: LRK Inc.

Contractor: Grinder, Taber & Grinder

Details: As Crosstown Concourse’s Aug. 19 grand opening draws closer, Crosstown LLC is preparing infrastructure in the old Sears Tower building with a $2.5 million building permit application.

The permit calls for roof and infrastructure work for the tower’s 11th through 14th floors. Grinder, Taber & Grinder is listed as the contractor and LRK Inc. is listed as the architect.

Both commercial and residential tenants are already partially occupying two of the mixed-use development’s atria.

6936 Appling Farms Parkway

Memphis, TN 38133

Sale Amount: $1.3 million

Sale Date: June 2017

Buyer: Appling Farms Center LLC

Seller: Champion Memphis Realty LLC

Details: Appling Farms Center LLC has purchased a 30,000-square-foot warehouse at 6936 Appling Farms Parkway in northeast Memphis for $1.3 million, according to documents filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Brandon McDonald signed the warranty deed on behalf of the seller, Champion Memphis Realty LLC.

The warehouse was built in 2003 and sits on 1.3 acres between Collisionworx and Imperial Pools, near the corner of Appling Farms Parkway and Raleigh Lagrange Road. The Shelby County Assessor of Property appraised it at $1.2 million this year.

555 Compress Drive

Memphis, TN 38106

Permit Amount: $573,750

Application Date: June 2017

Owner/Tenant: FedEx Ground Package System Inc.

Contractor: HARCO Services

Details: FedEx Ground has filed a $573,750 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to upgrade one of its Memphis facilities.

According to the permit, Georgia-based HARCO Services will be tapped to upgrade FedEx’s diesel fuel facility located at 555 Compress Drive in South Memphis.

2491 Winchester Rd.

Memphis, TN 38116

Grant Amount: $5.3 million

Project Cost: $214 million

Completion: 2021

Owner/Tenant: Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority

Details: The Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority will receive a $5.3 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Memphis, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The grant will help Memphis International Airport meet design requirements and install energy efficient materials for its Concourse B modernization project.

“It is critical that Memphis International Airport continue to invest in renovating its facilities and services so it remains a world-class airport,” Cohen said in a written statement about the new funding. “These new federal funds will be used to ensure Concourse B will be modernized with state-of-the-art, energy efficient materials to improve the traveling experience for Memphians.”

This grant will fund phase two of the design process and phase one of the construction, mobilization and demolition process.

The multiphase, multiyear modernization plan includes passenger-friendly additions such as moving walkways, wider corridors, larger boarding areas, higher ceilings and natural lighting.

1806 Poplar Ave.

Memphis, TN 38104

Completion: June 2017

Owner: Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC

Tenant: Strafford Place Apartments

Details: Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC has finished renovating 36 apartment units in its Midtown apartment complex, Strafford Place.

Located at 1806 Poplar Ave., the interiors of the one- and two-bedroom units now have solid-surface countertops, stainless appliances and in-unit washer/dryer, with additional features in certain units such as balconies, bay windows and French doors.

The company expects to complete the exterior renovations and landscaping improvements in the next few months. Rents will range from $995 to $1,500.

According to MRG chief operating officer Jimmy Ringel, the company and its predecessor, Makowsky Ringel Inc., have been involved in the Midtown community for more than 35 years. Today, MRG manages nine different Midtown properties totaling 241 units.

MRG, which specializes in the acquisition, development, construction and management of multifamily and other commercial real estate properties, currently owns and/or manages more than 30 apartment communities totaling more than 5,000 units in the greater Memphis area.