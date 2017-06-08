VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

Grizzlies to Hold Tryouts For Entertainment Teams

The Memphis Grizzlies will host open tryouts at Landers Center in Southaven on Sunday, July 9, for the next performers to join their live entertainment teams.

Like the Grizz Girls, the Grizzlies’ live entertainment squads will perform at all Grizzlies home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in Memphis and the surrounding region.

An open casting call is out for performers of all ages and backgrounds for the following groups: Grizzlies Grannies & Grandpas, Grizzline, Blue Bunch and Claw Crew. Also, the Grizzlies are offering preparatory classes in advance of the tryouts.

For more information on classes, tryouts and registration times, visit grizzlies.com.

– Don Wade

Railgarten Could Be Back At Memphis City Council

The Memphis City Council may have more questions about the Railgarten bar/restaurant in Midtown.

The council questioned the development’s addition of intermodal containers and an outside area after the council approved a special use permit earlier this year.

But those questions and concerns appeared to be resolved after the council held a rare evidentiary hearing at its May 23 session and then in effect ratified the earlier decision to grant the special use permit.

But councilman Reid Hedgepeth had the item pulled from the minutes of the May 23 meeting before they were approved at the Tuesday, June 6, council meeting. Hedgepeth said he had new questions about the development that will likely be discussed in council committee sessions later this month.

In other action Tuesday, the council approved $6 million from city reserves requested by Mayor Jim Strickland to pay for storm debris removal, with half going to removing the debris curbside and the other half going to pay for city crews to help residents who aren’t able to get their storm debris curbside.

It also approved $500,000 in capital funding as a last-dollar grant toward the construction of a new indoor pool at the Whitehaven YMCA that the Y is working with Methodist Healthcare to build. Council member Patrice Robinson, who proposed the grant, said the remaining $2 million would be raised by private donors.

The council delayed approval of the Downtown Memphis Commission budget until the Sept. 6 council session. The DMC budget includes no city government funding, but because it is a quasi-government body, the DMC’s budget goes to the council for approval.

Council chairman Berlin Boyd said he has questions about how the DMC uses the money from assessments of businesses in the Downtown district it covers.

“I think you guys will be fine,” he told DMC president Terence Patterson of the delay. “You are a subsidiary of the city. I don’t think we put you guys in place to make money. Your salaries are pretty high over there as well.”

The council also delayed final approval of ordinances raising storm water and sanitary sewer fees.

And the council delayed for two weeks a final vote on a freeze in the city’s deferred retirement option program called for by the administration to retain police officers who are otherwise set to retire.

The police and fire unions oppose the freeze, which would be the third one in the last two years.

– Bill Dries

Huey’s Makes Donation To Millington Crisis Center

Huey’s has made a $5,000 donation to the Millington Crisis Center.

The donation was collected from the guests, friends and families at three soft opening parties prior to the grand opening of Huey’s ninth location in Millington.

Guests were asked to make a monetary donation to the Millington Crisis Center in lieu of paying for their meal and drinks. Along with the guests’ donations, Huey’s contributed a percentage of drink sales from products donated by AS Barboro Inc., Eagle Distributing Co., West TN Crown Distributing Co., Delta Wholesale and High Cotton Brewing Co.

The Millington Crisis Center coordinates assistance through donations and community resources to families in need from crisis situations.

– Andy Meek

100 North Main Foreclosure Auction Delayed Again

A scheduled foreclosure auction of the 100 North Main building on the steps of the Judge D’Army Bailey County Courthouse was delayed again Wednesday, June 7.

The tallest building in the city of Memphis has been scheduled for a foreclosure auction eight times since IMH Memphis LLC bought the 37-story tall building in August 2015 from One Hundred North Main LLC, the company owned by Yitzchok “Isaac” Thomas. Thomas had purchased the building in 2013 with plans for multiuse development that never got beyond renderings.

In recent weeks new plywood barriers have gone up across ground-floor windows of the 37-story tall skyscraper built in 1965 as office space with a revolving restaurant on top.

The next foreclosure auction on the courthouse steps, in the shadow of the 100 North Main building, is scheduled for July 12 at noon.

– Bill Dries