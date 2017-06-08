Golden India Makes Relocation Plans Near Overton Square

VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

The owners of Golden India restaurant in Overton Square want to move from their Madison Avenue storefront of 20 years to the site of a circa 1912 duplex on North Cooper Street north of Madison where they intend to build a new restaurant.

The proposal filed with the Land Use Control Board May 25 by Satnam Singh and Manjit Kaur for 20 N. Cooper seeks a new planned development at the site, zoned residential, across an alley from the Ballet Memphis facility under construction on the northeast corner of Madison and Cooper.

A letter of intent from Jerry M. Johnson and Associates, a building construction and development firm, says the relocation is because “our facility has outgrown the present location at 2097 Madison Avenue, and we want to remain in the Overton Square area.”

“We hope to construct a new larger restaurant facility with living facilities above the restaurant,” the letter adds. “The purpose of the requested planned development is to relieve the owner of a hardship caused by existing Unified Development Code regulations and years of zoning ordinance variations adopted by the city of Memphis and the county of Shelby over the past 60 years. … A modern restaurant in a new building with landscaping will enhance this site and those adjoining and abutting it.”

Some of the homes on the block have commercial offices and other commercial uses in them while others next to them remain residences with apartments further north toward Cooper’s intersection with Poplar Avenue.

Also on its way to the Land Use Control Board for consideration is a May 25 application by Hedgepeth Construction, the company owned by Memphis City Council member Reid Hedgepeth, to build a six-lot single-family residential development on 1.3 acres of land that was once part of the planned corridor for Interstate 40 through Overton Park.

The land at the corner of East Parkway North and Autumn Avenue fronting on East Parkway had been previously owned by Loeb Realty Co. which bought it from the state of Tennessee in 2015, long after the interstate project was abandoned on both sides of the park in a decades long court battle that resulted in a landmark U.S. Supreme Court Case.

The single-family subdivision plans come as there are plans by MRG for apartments with some retail next to the Autumn single-family site, on both sides of Sam Cooper Parkway at East Parkway.

MRG reduced the number of apartments after the “Overton Gateway” project drew neighborhood opposition.

And the city of Memphis has applied to close Winchester Road between North Front and North Main Street on the northern side of the Memphis Cook Convention Center. The city’s application said the street will be incorporated into the convention center footprint as the convention center is preparing to undergo a $60 million renovation.