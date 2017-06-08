VOL. 132 | NO. 114 | Thursday, June 08, 2017

A Teach901 Job Fair Will Take Place Thursday, June 8, From 6 P.m. To 8 P.m. At The Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. More Than Memphis-Area 30 School Operators Will Be Recruiting For A Range Of Positions In Public, Charter And Parochial Schools. Visit Teach901.Com For Details And Registration.

Our Own Voice Theatre Troupe Will Perform “Unseen City,” Written And Directed By Alex Skitolsky With Choreography By Kimberly Baker, Friday, June 9, Through June 24 At 2085 Monroe Ave. Tickets (Cash Only) Are $12 For Adults And $10 For Students And Seniors. Call 901-274-1000 To Make Reservations; Visit Ourownvoice.org For More Information.

The Cotton Museum Will Host Its Fifth Annual Cotton Boll Brunch Fundraiser On Friday, June 10, From 11:30 A.m. To 1 P.m. At The Museum, 65 Union Ave. Join The Carnival Memphis King And Queen For A Seated Luncheon On The Memphis Cotton Exchange Trading Floor. Buy Tickets At Memphiscottonmuseum.org Or Call 901-531-7826.

Gallery Ten Ninety One Will Host An Artist Reception For Candace Spearman’s “A Little R&R – Reflection & Retrospection” Friday, June 9, From 6 P.m. To 8 P.m. In The Wkno Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The Exhibition Will Be On Display Through June 28. Call 901-458-2521 Or Visit Wkno.org.

L’ecole Culinaire Will Host Its “Grill Master” Cooking Class For Amateur Chefs Friday, June 9, From 6 P.m. To 9 P.m. At L’ecole, 1245 N. Germantown Parkway. From Marinade To Hash Marks, Get Fired Up Learning How To Grill Like The Masters. Cost Is $65. Register At Lecole.edu.

The Bartlett Area Chamber Will Hold Its Monthly Lunch Meeting Tuesday, June 13, From 11:30 A.m. To 1 P.m. At Unique Catering & Event Center, 2751 Bartlett Blvd. Bartlett City Schools Superintendent David Stephens Will Discuss Master Plans And Renovations For Bartlett High School. Tickets Are $20. Rsvp At Bartlettchamber.org By Friday, June 9.

National Civil Rights Museum Will Host Its Night At The Lorraine Fundraiser Saturday, June 10, From 7 P.m. To 11 P.m. At Ncrm, 450 Mulberry St. Step Back In Time With An Evening Of Food, ’60S Music And Fun Reminiscent Of The Lorraine Motel, Plus A Special “Music & The Movement” Museum Experience, Silent Auction And More. Tickets Are $75. Visit Civilrightsmuseum.org.