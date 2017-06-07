VOL. 132 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Methodist Healthcare Executive Retires

Dave Rosenbaum, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s vice president of facilities management, has announced his plans to retire beginning June 23.

Rosenbaum has worked at Methodist for the past 23 years managing the operation of more than 5 million square feet of facilities, including 3 million square feet of hospital space.

He was responsible for the capital construction program that has invested more than $500 million in construction in the past five years. He also managed the sustainability program for Methodist that resulted in all-new construction being built within LEED standards, implementation of green initiatives in day-to-day operations, and a commitment to the economic sustainability of the community.

Methodist director of construction management Richard Kelley has been selected to be Rosenbaum’s replacement as vice president of facilities management.

– Andy Meek

Poplar Healthcare Acquires Genetics of Memphis

Memphis-based laboratory services company Poplar Healthcare has acquired Genetics of Memphis, a cytogenetics reference laboratory led by Drs. Sugandhi Tharapel and Avirachan T. Tharapel.

Cytogenetics, the study of chromosome structure and function in a cell during cell division, is a diagnostic tool for physicians monitoring high-risk pregnancies and reproductive concerns, delineating congenital abnormalities and defining hematological disorders.

In addition, Genetics of Memphis is licensed by the Tennessee Board of Education as an accredited cytogenetics training facility, making it one of only five such schools in the United States. As part of the acquisition, the training facility will be transferred to Poplar Healthcare.

“I am also pleased to report that we were able to expand the number of students that Poplar Healthcare can accept into the program,” said Poplar Healthcare CEO James Sweeney. “This will enable us to train more students that wish to enter the exciting field of cyto and molecular genetics.”

Dr. Sugandhi Tharapel said the acquisition will allow the company to provide more services to its clients.

“Poplar Healthcare’s expanded menu of molecular testing services, including next-generation sequencing of hematologic and solid tumors, is an important extension to clinical cytogenetics,” she said. “It is where the field is headed. By joining Poplar Healthcare, we can expand our service offerings and help improve patient care.”

– Daily News staff

Le Bonheur Rated High For Pediatric Heart Surgeries

Consumer Reports has named Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital a top hospital for pediatric heart surgeries based on surgical outcomes from its Heart Institute.

The study used data compiled by the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, a professional group representing heart and chest surgeons. In 2015, STS launched a voluntary public reporting program for congenital heart surgery, with 117 hospitals agreeing to submit data. Fifty of the hospitals agreed to share that information with Consumer Reports, making this the first such ratings of hospitals that perform pediatric heart surgery.

To rate a hospital, statisticians compared the percentage of its patients who die in the hospital or within 30 days of discharge, after adjusting for the difficulty of the patients’ cases, as determined by the types of procedures that were performed and how sick patients were at the time of surgery.

– Daily News staff

Redbirds’ Weaver Named PCL Player of the Month

The Pacific Coast League has named Memphis Redbirds starting pitcher Luke Weaver its player of the month for May. Weaver was chosen in a vote by the league’s managers.

Weaver made six starts for the Redbirds in May and went 5-1 with a 2.19 ERA. Across his outings, he struck out 37 with just six walks. During the month, the 23-year-old paced the league in wins, and was second in ERA, innings pitched, and fewest runs and walks allowed. He also ranked fourth in strikeouts and ninth in walks and hits per inning pitched.

Weaver’s dominance helped the Redbirds put together an 11-game winning streak from April 28 to May 8, which was the longest in franchise history. In his first two starts after returning from missing 22 games due to injury, he tossed 13 shutout innings in two wins and did not issue a walk. He allowed just seven total hits in the two starts, and combined to strike out nine. He capped the month off on Memorial Day with a seven-inning performance against Iowa, in which he tied his season-high with nine strikeouts.

This is the first career league player of the month award for Weaver, who was named the Cardinals’ organization pitcher of the month in July 2015 and June 2016. He is also the reigning minor league pitcher of the year in the St. Louis system. Baseball America has rated him the No. 2 prospect in the organization, while MLB.com has ranked him No. 3.

– Don Wade

MRG Wraps Up Renovations At Strafford Place Apts.

Makowsky Ringel Greenberg LLC has finished renovating 36 apartment units in its Midtown apartment complex, Strafford Place.

Located at 1806 Poplar Ave., the interiors of the one- and two-bedroom units now have solid-surface countertops, stainless appliances and in-unit washer/dryer, with additional features in certain units such as balconies, bay windows and French doors.

The company expects to complete the exterior renovations and landscaping improvements in the next few months. Rents will range from $995 to $1,500.

According to MRG chief operating officer Jimmy Ringel, the company and its predecessor, Makowsky Ringel Inc., have been involved in the Midtown community for more than 35 years. Today, MRG manages nine different Midtown properties totaling 241 units.

“Our research prior to the project indicated that one of the most desired amenities was in-unit washers and dryers so we included those in the renovated apartments,” Ringel said.

MRG, which specializes in the acquisition, development, construction and management of multifamily and other commercial real estate properties, currently owns and/or manages more than 30 apartment communities totaling more than 5,000 units in the greater Memphis area.

Additionally, the company also has nearly 1 million square feet of commercial real estate under management.

– Patrick Lantrip

Study Ranks Tennessee 35th-Strongest Economy

Tennessee has the 35th best economy in the U.S. and would have ranked higher if not for the state’s overall innovation potential. That’s according to a new study by financial planning website WalletHub, which compared key economic indicators of all 50 states and the District of Columbia for performance and strength.

WalletHub’s 2017’s Best & Worst State Economies looked at 27 economic indicators. The overall rankings of each state were tabulated based on rankings in three main areas – economic activity, economic health and innovation potential – with each of the three categories accounting for one-third of a state’s score.

Tennessee ranked 29th in economic activity, higher than most states in the Southeast, and 17th in economic health, which factors in several indicators related to employment, household income, health insurance and growth in the number of businesses from 2015 to 2016. Only Florida, North Carolina and Texas in the southeastern U.S. ranked higher than Tennessee in economic health.

The Volunteer State lagged the nation in innovation potential, however, ranking 44th overall. That category included economic indicators such as jobs in high-tech industries, inventor patents, research and development investment, and entrepreneurial activity.

WalletHub analysts used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and 10 other respected sources, such as the National Science Foundation, to collect information for the economic study.

– Daily News staff