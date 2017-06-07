MLGW ‘Hardening’ Utilities, But Rules Out Underground

VOL. 132 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 07, 2017

As several hundred Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division customers entered their 10th day without power Tuesday morning, MLGW officials already are working on “hardening” the utility system and using newer technology to reset and check for outages.

But utility executives told Memphis City Council members at a Tuesday, June 6, briefing that putting all utilities underground is a $3.6 billion proposition that likely would take 50 years and result in rate increases.

“Underground is not cost-effective,” said Alonzo Weaver, who headed MLGW’s response to the May 27 storm, which left 188,000 customers without power.

Weaver pointed to the $93 million cost to the utility to respond to eight major storms since the 1994 ice storm, including the one Memorial Day weekend that brought micro-wind bursts of 105 miles an hour.

The utility is calling it the “Tom Lee Storm,” a reference to the Tom Lee obelisk in the Downtown park that was toppled during the storm as well as during “Hurricane Elvis” in 2003. Both storms were marked by sudden, intense straight-line winds that did their damage over a short period of time. But Weaver said the 2003 storm caused more damage and across a wider area of the city and county.

In its response to the Tom Lee Storm, MLGW has used 101 line crews from outside the utility and 78 tree-trimming crews.

“We had a lot of places where there was very, very heavy damage,” Weaver said. “That’s why these efforts take a lot of people and time. We stuck with our restoration plan, which is to get the backbone circuits up.”

Those are the areas with the most customers without power. In that strategy, once those areas are restored, utility crews move to smaller outages.

The utility also was able to “ping” homes equipped with Smart Meters to determine whether power was out there.

MLGW plans to upgrade circuits to hospitals, pumping stations and other critical public facilities for more redundancy. It also plans to increase its use of reclosers and sectionalizers, technology that allows automatic resets of downed circuits. Currently, circuits must be reset by utility crews, which have to physically get to them through downed tree limbs and trees.

Distribution automation switches can also be operated remotely or automically, reducing the duration of outages and the number of customers affected.

The utility already has some “mini-derricks” used in backyards where it is difficult to maneuver a utility truck with a crane to restore power.

MLGW estimates it has spent $20 million over the past 15 years to harden the overhead system.

“It’s a blessing that we didn’t have any fatalities,” council member Martavius Jones said at the end of Tuesday’s committee session briefing. “Mother nature is unpredictable.”