Last Word: Grade Tampering, The Tom Lee Storm and Fred's Strategy

There are indications that allegations of grade-tampering at Shelby County Schools are not going to recede as rapidly as they did late last year when the allegations first came up. The first indication was word late last week that the state department of education will audit the grade transcripts of all SCS high schools. But there are still some fuzzy points in that about whether that is a new move or whether it is something that has been underway since last year.

And Tuesday evening, school board members had a closed attorney-client meeting with their attorneys in advance of a special board meeting that will probably happen on Thursday. And the initial indication ahead of any statement from the board as a body is that school board members want this investigated and possibly by an independent group – but cleared up definitively one way or the other.

We have a name for the Memorial Day weekend storm. MLGW leaders are calling it “The Tom Lee Storm” because of the viral video of the storm’s straight line winds toppling the original Tom Lee monument. MLGW even put it as a heading on the detailed 38-page Power Point presentation it made to the Memphis City Council Tuesday. And when MLGW puts it on a document, it is official.

In that presentation, the utility made the case against going underground with utilities and also talked about some technological advances that have come into play since Hurricane Elvis in 2003 and are advancing even now for use in future storms.

That was part of a very full council day Tuesday at City Hall in which the council closed out its budget season. Here is the complete rundown with more elaboration on a few themes to come in our Thursday edition.

Tuesday was pro-am day at Southwind where Don Wade is covering the FedEx St. Jude Golf Classic this week. And as usual there were a lot of athletes whose first game is not golf, which gives us a chance to talk a bit more about the “basebrawl” between the Nationals and the Giants.

Just this past Sunday, U.S. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee was spotted with Peyton Manning at the White House loading up golfing gear after playing at Trump National Golf Club with President Donald Trump in what you might call a Presidential pro-am of sorts with the added feature of Trump tweeting about the London terror attacks.

Then it was back to work for the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who was confronted Tuesday with some other tweets by the President Tuesday naming Qatar as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Hill was part of the press gaggle chronicling Corker's reaction.

A preview of Senses Tuesday morning – hello, NIGHTclub -- which has been open for a while, but has its formal opening to the public Saturday in East Memphis.

Memphis-based Fred’s Inc. still posted a loss in its Tuesday earnings call but the company’s leaders say there are indications its transition is starting to work. That transition is a very ambitious change from discount retailers to drugstores. The company’s executive are preaching patience to analysts and investors as there were numbers indicating record sales in its pharmacy category and the first results from a group of remodeled stores that are the tip of the spear in the transition customers see.

Some summer jobs programs are about considering a lot of possibilities for young people whose whole future is before them. Other summer jobs programs go for basic on-the-job skills and when the summer jobs are with Shelby County Public Works, it doesn’t get more basic. So when the group of 100 young adults, ages 18-24, who were picked from 1,000 applicants for these summer jobs went to the orientation Monday, it was about recognizing poisonous snakes, why you zip up the safety vest all the way, fire ants and why you don’t ever pick up a cell phone by the side of the road.

From summer heat to ICED, as in ICED loans that two local businesses have applied for from the EDGE board. This is the Inner City Economic Development forgivable loan program. HopeWorks is one applicant in Highland Heights which wants to renovate a bank building as a job training center. The other is Orca Printing which wants to make some improvements near Winchester and Cazassa.

If you drive Poplar in Midtown you have probably seen the renovation work going on at Poplar and McLean on Strafford Apartments that was recently completed. More details on the renovation.

And then there is the story of Yennifer Correia, a Memphis violinist whose airline story went viral very quickly Tuesday and may be heading to a courtroom soon. Correia has a very expensive and rare violin as well as a tremendous talent, all of which she was traveling with when United barred her from boarding in Houston on her way to a symphony rehearsal in Kansas City. United insisted she check the rare instrument as baggage and not a carry on. There was an argument and there was a scuffle and a doctor is going to examine her hands. United refunded her airfare. She took another carrier to Kansas City.