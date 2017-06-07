First Tennessee vs. Pinnacle Financial Headed to Trial

VOL. 132 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 07, 2017

A legal fight brought in the wake of Pinnacle Financial Partners’ arrival into the Memphis market appears set for a jury trial.

Shelby County Chancellor Jim Kyle on Tuesday, June 6, denied a motion for partial summary judgment made by First Tennessee Bank, which brought its action against Pinnacle in 2016. First Tennessee had originally brought the action in 2015 only against Damon Bell, a First Tennessee executive vice president recruited to be Pinnacle’s Memphis president.

The announcement of his recruitment by Pinnacle happened essentially in tandem with the announcement of Pinnacle’s acquisition of Memphis-based Magna Bank in April 2015. At the same time, Pinnacle also announced the recruitment of a group of other First Tennessee employees.

That recruitment, according to an amended complaint filed in early 2016, was the culmination of secretive efforts that included involvement from Pinnacle to recruit Bell and the other defectors while they were still employed at First Tennessee.

And that issue is what now appears headed for a jury, following Kyle’s denial of the motion for partial summary judgement.

Bell had worked in First Tennessee’s private wealth group, where his responsibilities included working with employees serving the bank’s private banking clients in West Tennessee.

Pinnacle announced its acquisition of Magna, and that it had hired eight First Tennessee employees, the same week as First Tennessee’s annual shareholders meeting in 2015.

“The seven resignations orchestrated by Bell and Pinnacle, along with Bell’s own abrupt resignation, have in fact caused harm to First Tennessee,” the complaint read. “All of these employees were responsible for substantial and important customer relationships, and the defections were unexpected and immediate in nature, so First Tennessee has been forced to undertake expensive and time-consuming efforts to transition responsibility to its remaining team members in order to continue to serve its clients’ needs.”

Pinnacle went on to hire other professionals locally from other institutions like SunTrust after that first wave of First Tennessee hires – as well as additional employees from First Tennessee who were added later.