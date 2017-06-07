VOL. 132 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host a workshop titled “Introduction to Importing” Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Topics cover various aspects of selling imported goods, including market research tools, costs unique to importing, and the role of a customs broker. Registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “Developing a Winning Business Plan” Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

A Teach901 job fair will take place Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. More than Memphis-area 30 school operators will be recruiting for a range of positions in public, charter and parochial schools. Visit teach901.com for details and registration.

The city of Germantown’s “Reel” Family Time Outdoor Movie Series kicks off with “Moana” on Friday, June 9, starting at dusk at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park, 1900 S. Germantown Road. Spread out on the lawn with a blanket or chair and enjoy a PG-rated movie under the stars. Cost is free; concessions available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

The Cotton Museum will host its fifth annual Cotton Boll Brunch fundraiser on Friday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 65 Union Ave. Join the Carnival Memphis king and queen for a seated luncheon on the Memphis Cotton Exchange trading floor. Buy tickets at memphiscottonmuseum.org or call 901-531-7826.

L’Ecole Culinaire will host its “Grill Master” cooking class for amateur chefs Friday, June 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at L’Ecole, 1245 N. Germantown Parkway. From marinade to hash marks, get fired up learning how to grill like the masters. Cost is $65. Register at lecole.edu.

National Civil Rights Museum will host its Night at the Lorraine fundraiser Saturday, June 10, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at NCRM, 450 Mulberry St. Step back in time with an evening of food, ’60s music and fun reminiscent of the Lorraine Motel, plus a special “Music & the Movement” museum experience, silent auction and more. Tickets are $75. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org.