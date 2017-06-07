City Council Completes Budget Season, Says Larger Issues of Priorities Remain

VOL. 132 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Memphis City Council members approved Tuesday, June 6, a $680 million city operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, an $81.3 million capital budget and a $3.27 city property tax rate.

The operating budget includes retention pay raises for police officers and a 1 percent pay raise for all other city employees.

The official dollar figure is $668.7 million. But Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has said it comes to $680 million by new accounting standards.

The property tax rate of $3.27 produces the same amount of revenue -- $450.6 million – the city gets from the current rate of $3.40 once the 2017 countywide reappraisal of property for taxation purposes is factored in. Because residential and commercial property values went up in the reappraisal the tax rate certified by the state came down.

Council member Martavius Jones called off plans to propose a $7.3 million cut in the Memphis Police budget. The amount was the funding in the police budget for 161 positions that police would not fill in the new fiscal year. But Jones said city chief operating officer Doug McGowen convinced him the funding for the unfilled positions is on paper only.

But Jones said the larger issue of public safety priorities remains.

The council cut all $350,000 in funding to the Urban Arts Commission in the capital budget. That after some council m embers called for all local artists to be hired for the commission’s public art projects.

The council approved $500,000 in capital funding in a separate action as a last dollar grant toward the construction of a new indoor pool at the Whitehaven YMCA that the Y is working with Methodist Healthcare to build at Finley and Faronia. Council member Patrice Robinson, who proposed the last dollar grant said the remaining $2 million would be raised by private donors.

The council delayed approval of the Downtown Memphis Commission budget until the Sept. 6 council session. The DMC budget includes no funding from city government but because it is a quasi-government body, the DMC’s budget goes to the council for approval.

Council chairman Berlin Boyd said he has questions about how the commission uses its money from assessments of businesses in the Downtown district it covers.

The council also delayed final approval of ordinances raising stormwater and sanitary sewer fees.

And the council delayed for two weeks a final vote on a freeze in the city’s deferred retirement option program called for by the administration to retain police officers who are otherwise set to retire.

The police and fire unions oppose the freeze – which would be the third one in the last two years.

In other action Tuesday, the council appeared to be returning to an examination of the Railgarten restaurant/bar in Midtown. At its May 23 meeting the council held a rare evidentiary hearing on its previously granted special use permit for the business and in effect ratified the earlier decision.

But council member Reid Hedgepeth moved to hold the item from the approval of the minutes Tuesday because he had new questions about the development.

The council approved the minutes without the Railgarten item. The minutes approval puts in effect the council’s May 23 vote to lower the Saturday late night $10 cover charge on Beale Street to $5. Strickland has said he is considering all possibilities in the examination of crowd control measures in the entertainment district including a rare mayoral veto of the cover charge reduction.

Strickland says the $10 cover with $8 in coupons good at Beale Street businesses has improved safety in the district. Boyd is among council members who say the cover charges gives the appearance of racial bias.

Boyd also said the Beale Street Task Force approved to examine alternatives to the cover charge includes Deputy Police Chief Terry Landrum, City Deputy Chief Operating Officer Patrice Thomas, Memphis In May International President Jim Holt, Regena Bearden of the Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau, DMC president Terence Patterson, hotel-motel association leader Wayne Tabor and Joellyn Sullivan, owner of Silky O’Sullivan’s.

The council also approved Tuesday $6 million from city reserves requested by Strickland to pay for storm debris removal with half going to removing the debris curbside and the other half going to pay for city crews to help residents who aren't able to get their storm debris curbside.