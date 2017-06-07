Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Appealing to the Senses

The owner of Senses nightclub, 2866 Poplar Ave., has upgraded the inside with new decor, lighting, sound systems and finishes. Owner Francisco Dasilva, doing business as C & R Events Enterprises LLC, purchased the club for $1.2 million and reopened it this spring only to learn its operation must get approval for a special use permit. A hearing on that permit application is expected in 60 to 90 days, but a judge has ruled Senses can remain open until then under certain conditions.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 138 275 9,043
MORTGAGES 165 303 10,633
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 219 398 19,292
BANKRUPTCIES 65 128 6,346
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 50 3,271
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 60 149 6,983
MARRIAGE LICENSES 34 73 2,286

