Appealing to the Senses

VOL. 132 | NO. 113 | Wednesday, June 07, 2017

The owner of Senses nightclub, 2866 Poplar Ave., has upgraded the inside with new decor, lighting, sound systems and finishes. Owner Francisco Dasilva, doing business as C & R Events Enterprises LLC, purchased the club for $1.2 million and reopened it this spring only to learn its operation must get approval for a special use permit. A hearing on that permit application is expected in 60 to 90 days, but a judge has ruled Senses can remain open until then under certain conditions.