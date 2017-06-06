VOL. 132 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Rotary Considers Moving Luncheon to Clayborn Temple

The board of the Rotary Club of Memphis is considering a move of its weekly Tuesday luncheon meeting to Clayborn Temple.

The club currently meets at the University Club after a move from the Memphis Cook Convention Center and a much longer stay before that at The Peabody hotel.

A statement in the club’s bulletin last week terms the proposed move “strategic in nature.”

“It enhances our community outreach,” the statement reads, in part. “It positions us to better position our club to fulfill these goals. It positions us to better serve the downtown community and it should increase our appeal in attracting new members. The proposed move will send a strong statement of support in honor of our local history.”

The church is more than 100 years old and is best known as the starting point for protest marches during the 1968 sanitation workers strike. It reopened for civic events in the last year as its owners look for permanent public uses beyond Sunday services for The Downtown Church. The owners are raising money for a larger restoration of the structure.

The Rotary Club regularly draws a group of 100 to 130 people to a ballroom at the University Club. Clayborn Temple has a capacity of up to 500 people.

– Bill Dries

NE Memphis Warehouse Sells for $1.3 Million

Appling Farms Center LLC has purchased a 30,000-square-foot warehouse at 6936 Appling Farms Parkway in northeast Memphis for $1.3 million, according to documents filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Brandon McDonald signed the warranty deed on behalf of the seller, Champion Memphis Realty LLC.

The warehouse was built in 2003 and sits on 1.3 acres near the corner of Appling Farms Parkway and Raleigh Lagrange Road. The Shelby County Assessor of Property appraised it at $1.2 million this year.

The building is currently located between Collisionworx and Imperial Pools.

– Patrick Lantrip

TVA’s New Allen Plant 75 Percent Complete

The Tennessee Valley Authority’s Allen Combined Cycle Plant in southwest Memphis is 75 percent complete as of the end of May, according to TVA.

The $1 billion power plant is slated for completion in June 2018, and the 75 percent milestone at the end of May means it is on schedule so far.

The plant, which will rely on natural gas to generate electricity, will replace TVA’s coal-powered Allen Fossil Plant, on the other side of Riverport Road from the new facility. The 60-year-old coal plant is set to close at the end of 2018.

The project also calls for a solar farm and a renewable biogas facility that will allow TVA to burn biogas, which is primarily made of methane, in an auxiliary boiler to produce steam.

“This biogas is a waste stream from the neighboring Maxson Wastewater Treatment Plant and would otherwise be incinerated, if not beneficially reused,” said Dan Tibbs, TVA’s general manager, major projects.

Together, the renewable energy produced from the solar farm and the biogas facility will power around 3,000 homes and businesses, Tibbs estimates.

TVA estimates it will spend $240 million directly in Shelby County in the construction of the plant. It reports it already has spent $56 million with Shelby County contractors, $75 million on craft labor and $60 million on city infrastructure.

– Bill Dries

WUMR to Kick Off Radiothon June 25

University of Memphis radio station WUMR 91.7 FM “The Jazz Lover” is kicking off its annual Jazz in June Radiothon fundraiser this month with help from a pair of Memphis recording artists.

Gary Goin and Pat Register – known together as Dual Drive – will perform music from their latest release, “The Memphis Project,” at the Jazz in June Kickoff Party June 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The New Daisy Theatre, 330 Beale St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The event is the official concert celebration for the radiothon, which begins at 10 a.m. that day and ends July 2.

Goin is leader of the house band for the Memphis Grizzlies, guitarist for Kirk Whalum’s band and a highly sought-after studio guitarist. Register is a local saxophonist who has recorded several albums of his own, as well as a founding member of the group Voodoo Village.

WUMR’s yearly radiothon raises funds to help operate WUMR, including staff salaries and equipment to provide quality jazz to the city of Memphis. The station is part of the Department of Communication in the U of M’s College of Communication and Fine Arts. An element of the station’s mission is to train communication and journalism students in broadcasting.

Tickets for the kickoff party are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. University of Memphis students get in free with their ID. Visit memphis.edu/wumr to buy tickets or make a donation to the station.

– Don Wade

School Dance Team Treasurer Indicted for Theft of Funds

An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has found that Charlene Wheeler, the former treasurer of the Arlington Middle School Dance Team Booster Club, allegedly took at least $11,059 from the booster club for personal use.

Wheeler was indicted last month by a Shelby County grand jury on one count of theft over $10,000.

Wheeler allegedly used at least three schemes to steal money between April 2015 and December 2015, according to the comptroller’s office.

She wrote booster club checks payable to herself, to cash, and to a local business; and she used the money for her own benefit, the investigation found. She also made personal purchases using the booster club’s debit card and made ATM withdrawals from the booster club’s bank account.

Wheeler used the debit card to make purchases at Six Flags St. Louis, to pay her vehicle loan and to pay for her utilities, records showed.

Wheeler admitted to comptroller investigators that she used booster club funds for her own personal benefit and without the knowledge or authority of other booster club officials.

Investigators noted that, beginning in September 2015, Wheeler began making deposits into the club’s bank account and paying booster club debt using her own money. These deposits and payments totaling $7,276 are short of the amounts she stole.

“A few simple checks and balances can help prevent fraud,” said state comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “In this case, having more than one person handle money and review bank statements would be appropriate. Booster club leaders should also be sure two signatures are included on all checks.”

– Daily News staff