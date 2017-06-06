SCS School Offenses, Problems Drop Sharply

VOL. 132 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 06, 2017

A week after the end of the school year, Shelby County Schools leaders had numbers that major incidents of trouble at schools during the year – aggravated assault, drugs, bullying, sexual offenses, robberies, weapons and disruptive behavior – dropped 13.2 percent from 2015-2016.

The school system totals for those categories dropped from 6.38 per day in the 2015-2016 school year to 5.53 a day in the 2016-2017 school year. The total of 963 incidents compared to 1,110 in the previous school year, which had the same 174-day school year.

SCS chief of students services Gerald Darling said the double-digit percentage drop comes after years of a philosophy of changing the culture at schools toward problems in the classroom.

“It does take time. But we have a systematic approach for addressing it,” Darling said. “We look at what’s going on on a weekly basis, a daily basis, a monthly basis. We tailor our interventions and our support where we need to focus.”

He told SCS board members that schools are “as safe as they have ever been” even as violent crime citywide is up.

“Our school security is acting like a good offensive lineman – you don’t hear from them,” Darling said.

Two of the eight categories outside of referral incidents that showed an increase were aggravated assaults and robberies.

Aggravated assaults were up 8 percent from the previous school year. The number of aggravated assaults went from 24 to 26.

Robberies were up 30 percent from the 2015-2016 school year with an increase of three robberies – going from 10 to 13.

Separate from those numbers, referrals for such action as suspensions or counseling or similar interventions cover 10 specific offenses from disruptive behavior and class cutting to fighting and cell phone use to hitting and/or kicking.

The 79,364 referrals for the just-ended school year compares to 92,192 for the 2015-2016 school year and 101,136 for the 2014-2015 school year.

The two major categories were disruptive behavior – with 16,348 referrals for the school year – and rules violations with 15,025 referrals.

Together, those two categories accounted for 39.5 percent of all referrals during the school year.

The referrals involve a number of actions, including counseling that may involve a behavior specialist. Some schools are exploring restorative justice programs in which students act as a court in helping to decide a course of action for violations of rules.

What the school system tries to avoid is suspension where the student doesn’t go to a school of any kind.

“For zero tolerance offenses, yes, it’s a mandatory expulsion,” Darling said. “But if it’s in the realm of the discretion of the principal and school staff, we are going to utilize that discretion. We are going to try to keep that student in school. Even if they do get expelled, we have intervention in our alternative schools.

“We want them to have the best educational experience they can. But they have to show that they’ve improved and modified their behavior to get back in that school,” he said.

School board member Kevin Woods expressed some concern about lower-level rules violations – specifically cell phone use and uniform violations – being equally enforced from school to school.

“How much of the administration’s time is focused on those?” he asked. “It doesn’t seem to be enforced equally. I want to see how we are looking at the issue across the district. Did this really warrant a kid being sent home or a parent leaving work?”

Darling said the school system provided $27,000 worth of school uniforms during the school year for students who wouldn’t otherwise have them.

“Our suspension numbers are down. Indoor suspension we are utilizing that more,” he said of more serious rules violations. “One of the objectives is to train indoor suspension specialists to address a lot of the issues our students are having. That may include dealing with trauma.”

That trauma doesn’t happen on the school campus and may be something a student is reluctant to talk about even though there is a noticeable change in their behavior.

“We tell our people, ‘When you say hello to that student and he doesn’t say hello back, you need to watch him that day. You need to pull him to the side and find out what’s going on.’ We try to be ahead of the problem,” Darling said.

The school system is barred by state law from identifying incident data by individual schools. Darling said the school system doesn’t use a single approach for all schools.

“It’s according to the type of incidents that are happening at the school,” he said. “If we have a school that has a population surrounding that school with high gang affiliation and gang issues, parents are not as attentive as other areas, we put more focus on that school. We know that without parental involvement … if we don’t focus on them in that school we are going to have issues.”