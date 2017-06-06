Last Word: The Jazz Cornerstone, Council Day and 100 Items at Brooks

VOL. 132 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 06, 2017

In Elmwood Cemetery Tuesday morning, a wreath laying ceremony at the grave of Jimmie Lunceford, the Memphis jazz giant who formed and taught the Manassas High School band known as the Chickasaw Syncopators who went professional in the jazz age of the 1920s and played The Cotton Club during the Harlem renaissance. Lunceford was the cornerstone of Memphis jazz and Manassas was its bedrock. And the story of his high school students going professional is but an early chapter in a much longer narrative of gifted musicians and artists at times literally walking out of a graduation ceremony and onto a tour bus.

Lunceford’s grave is in the South Grove of the cemetery and the ceremony, which is on Lunceford’s birthday, starts at 10:30 a.m. followed by a program in the Elmwood chapel at the northern entrance to the cemetery.

Elsewhere in our city, this could be the day that Memphis Light Gas and Water completes the restoration of power to all 188,000 customers who lost power in the May 27 storm.

The recovery efforts are among the topics the Memphis City Council takes up Tuesday during council day at City Hall. The briefing of council members on those efforts comes at a 10:30 a.m. committee session. The bulk of the council’s focus Tuesday will be on closing out its budget season. Here is the primer on what is to be voted on and the loose ends as well as most recent budget amendments.

The Tennessee Department of Education is auditing grade transcripts of all Shelby County Schools high schools in what seems to be more fallout from the six-page resignation letter of Trezevant High principal Ronnie Mackin last week after SCS replaced him as principal at Trezevant after one year. SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson has denied the numerous allegations in Mackin’s letter including the initial claim late last year that grades of Trezevent High athletes didn’t match other grade records. And there is some indication that this audit has been underway possibly since late last year. In his letter, Mackin says 131 students in 22 different SCS high schools were investigated in the transcript discrepancies.

Meanwhile, the school system saw a double-digit percentage drop in school offenses in the just-ended school year and a similar drop in other offenses from disruptive behavior to uniform violations. The drop is attributed to an effort to change school culture with strategies that differ from one school to another depending on the problems seen at each school but have a common goal of recognizing and trying to deal with forces outside the school building.

In our Banking Emphasis:

No toasters, but local banks still believe in marketing efforts like that evergreen of bank giveaways – the piggy bank, which these days goes with water bottles and banks that are the official banks of the Redbirds or the Tigers. And the banks have a presence at parties and social events that are part of the life of the city.

If you have been in First Tennessee’s Downtown branch lately you have probably noticed the renovations underway inside and outside the skyscraper at Madison Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard – not to mention the state mural and art collection (sorry, couldn’t resist). Here’s more on what the goal is for the bank in these renovations. There is a lot of discussion about how technology has changed banks and their roles with more remote interaction and less of a need for tellers. Actually, we’ve found stories in our archives on just this kind of change going back 40 years. The banks are discovering there are still some services bank customers want in person.

And no one knows that better than Andrea Gladney, the community president of Commercial Bank & Trust Company’s Memphis market. It turns out Gladney, in the banking business for 30 years, had a pretend job when she played as a child. And that pretend job was being a bank teller at a make believe drive-through window. Haven’t we all wondered what it would be like to be that friendly voice coming through the drive through speaker with the special access to make the sliding drawer open or send the canister whooshing through the pneumatic tube?

Looks like the hair styling market in Memphis is getting another part. Great Clips is entering the Memphis market.

The Brooks has a new exhibit that is about as diverse as it gets. The theme unifying the various items, art forms and eras is 100 items acquired for the museum’s permanent collection by donors and other benefactors. They are on exhibit in this form through August and then will show up at some other places in the museum as the Brooks continues to reconfigure itself past its centennial year of 2016.

Matchbox Twenty booked for Aug. 11 at Snowden Grove. It is one of only three dates on the tour that does NOT include Counting Crows as the opener.

Time on a new Urban Land Institute study of cities seeing more millennials and Memphis is on the top 25 list of growth in 25-to-34 year olds. In the six years from 2010 to 2015, the ULI research shows a growth of 1,714 millenials or a 9.5 percent increase in the age group over the six-year period. This is for the Memphis area including Mississippi and Arkansas. The suburban areas posted a 4 percent growth in the number of millennials from 2010-2015. There is some evidence that nationally this is about a baby bump or boom 25 years ago and shifts in that population from city to city and suburb to suburb with 73 percent of millennials living in the suburbs in 2015 and in 2010.