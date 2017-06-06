VOL. 132 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 06, 2017

The Germantown Charity Horse Show will be held Tuesday through Saturday, June 6-10, at 7745 Poplar Pike. From hunter jumpers to carriage riding to western saddlebred classes, spectators will see a broad cross-section of horses. Visit gchs.org for details.

Church Health Nutrition will offer free community cooking classes starting Tuesday and Thursday, June 6 and June 8, at Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse Ave. In this six-week series, participants learn how to make delicious and nutritious meals, and get to eat the meals made in class. Pre-registration required; visit churchhealth.org/events for details.

The city of Germantown will kick off the Groovin’ and Grillin’ Concert Series Tuesday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion at Municipal Park on Exeter Road. R&B party band Soul Shockers will perform at 7 p.m. Concert is free; hot dogs and hamburgers available for purchase. Visit germantown-tn.gov.

Twilight Tuesday, Beale Street Landing’s free outdoor movie series, kicks off with “The Amazing Spider-Man” Tuesday, June 6, at 8:30 p.m. on the landing, 251 Riverside Drive. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and grab a spot on the landing’s sloping rooftop, with movies projected on a 24-foot screen at the bottom. Visit downtownmemphis.com for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will host a workshop titled “Introduction to Importing” Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “Developing a Winning Business Plan” Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

A Teach901 job fair will take place Thursday, June 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, 800 East Parkway S. More than Memphis-area 30 school operators will be recruiting for a range of positions in public, charter and parochial schools. Visit teach901.com to register.

The Cotton Museum will host its fifth annual Cotton Boll Brunch fundraiser on Friday, June 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 65 Union Ave. Join the Carnival Memphis king and queen for a seated luncheon on the Memphis Cotton Exchange trading floor. Buy tickets at memphiscottonmuseum.org or call 901-531-7826.