Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 112 | Tuesday, June 06, 2017

After Big Attendance Drop, Bonnaroo at a Crossroads

The Associated Press

Updated 2:57PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) – The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee is at a crossroads as organizers deal with last year's plummeting ticket sales while engaging in talks to extend their agreement with Coffee County.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2rCiNVC) the festival's current deal to pay Coffee County $30,000 plus $3 per ticket sold is set to expire after this year's festival. Ticket sales at the festival fell by 28,000 in 2016, reaching an all-time low of 45,553.

Ashley Capps, whose company AC Entertainment co-founded the festival, contends the festival landscape has become more competitive, but says ticket sales are up this year.

Paul Fischer, a music business professor at Middle Tennessee State University, says Bonnaroo has booked a good lineup this year with bands appealing to younger fans.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 137 137 8,905
MORTGAGES 138 138 10,468
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 179 179 19,073
BANKRUPTCIES 63 63 6,281
BUSINESS LICENSES 21 21 3,242
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 89 89 6,923
MARRIAGE LICENSES 39 39 2,252

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.