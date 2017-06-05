Trezevant High Principal Resigns, Renews Allegations of Illegal Activities

VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

When Ronnie Mackin, the principal of Trezevant High School, reported a discrepancy last September in the transcript grades of some football players, Shelby County Schools officials were quick to say the system had “the utmost confidence” in Mackin.

But the investigation by SCS went silent about a week later after the Trezevant football team forfeited three games. The school system announced there would be no other forfeitures, saying the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association found no violation.

On Thursday, June 1, Mackin announced his resignation at the end of his first and only year as principal of the Frayser Innovation Zone school, and in a six-page, single-spaced letter Mackin alleges that he has been made the “scapegoat” for that and other problems at Trezevant.

“There have been multiple incidents where I have uncovered illegal and unethical wrongdoings and was basically told not to comment on it,” Mackin wrote.

Mackin claims he was guaranteed three years to turn around Trezevant. The I-Zone model is a turnaround model used at failing schools.

But school officials had announced earlier this year that Trezevant would have a new principal at the start of the 2017-2018 school year in August.

SCS’s announced change in leadership at Trezevant followed a stormy year that included Mackin’s allegation of grade tampering for athletes, vandalism to his car that he claims was initiated by Trezevant teachers and several school break-ins that he claims were the result of a former employee keeping a set of keys.

“Parents reached out to me and my AP (assistant principal) stating that they had specific conversations with the (former) Head Football Coach regarding unsatisfactory academic progress of their student-athletes,” Mackin wrote. “The parents stated that the coach explicitly communicated that they would ‘take care of the grade situation’ and the best place for the student-athlete was at Trezevant. Five out of the six highest profile student-athletes had GPA’s below 2.2 and did not qualify academically for NCAA standards after transcripts were corrected.”

The coach at the time was Teli White, who brought two back-to-back state football championships to Trezevant. White was suspended last fall in conjunction with the grade-changing allegations and earlier this year was named football coach at Melrose High School starting with the 2017-2018 season.

When Mackin’s letter was released Thursday to several news outlets and SCS at the same time, the school system issued a written statement saying Mackin demanded two years of severance pay in his departure from Trezevant.

That, according to the SCS statement, “clouded” the letter’s “import” along with “his inability to provide names and facts to support many of his most defamatory allegations.”

“Any claims of questionable practices by current or former staff members at Trezevant High School and SCS that were reported to district leaders have been investigated or are currently under investigation,” the SCS statement adds. “Should any evidence support the wrongdoing by an employee, we certainly want that information brought to light so he or she may receive appropriate discipline.”

Mackin is a veteran educator who started as a teacher in Tipton County Schools in 1999, joined Shelby County Schools in 2003 as a teacher and served as a principal for five years in the legacy Memphis City Schools system.

He joined the state-run Achievement School District at its start in 2012.

Mackin returned to Shelby County Schools in 2014 as principal of Raleigh-Egypt Middle School, leaving that post for Trezevant a year ago, just before the middle school became part of the ASD.

Mackin also was elected to the Millington Municipal Schools board in 2016.