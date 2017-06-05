The Week Ahead: June 5-11

VOL. 132 | NO. 111 | Monday, June 05, 2017

Hello, Memphis! This week, we’re getting into the swing of things with the FedEx St. Jude Golf Classic, jumping into the ring at the Germantown Charity Horse Show and catching a free flick at an outdoor movie screening. Check out the rest of our top picks in The Week Ahead…

Through the years, the Lorraine Motel counted B.B. King, Nat King Cole, Count Basie, Isaac Hayes, Booker T. & the MG’s, Satchel Paige and Jackie Robinson among its many famous guests. Though you can’t book a room there anymore, you can still celebrate the iconic motel at the National Civil Rights Museum’s Night at the Lorraine.

It’s a reminder that before it was a motel, the Lorraine was a hotel as well, and was a home away from home to entertainers, political leaders and families whose experience in segregated America afforded no easy way to travel. The night also includes such notes about the hotel... the the fact that the zeros used in the door numbers are upside down, giving them a distinctive look.

Saturday’s fundraiser, which starts at 7, promises an evening of food, ’60s music and fun reminiscent of the Lorraine, plus a special “Music & the Movement” museum experience, silent auction and more.

The 60th FedEx St. Jude Golf Classic, featuring stars from the PGA Tour such as Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, runs Thursday through Sunday at TPC Southwind – though special events start as early as Monday. The event benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Go to stjudeclassic.com for ticket information, details on the special events and everything you need to know about parking, etc.

Another event with a long history, the Germantown Charity Horse Show, takes place Tuesday through Saturday at 7745 Poplar Pike. This is the 69th year for the show, and some of its competitors are third- and fourth-generation GCHS participants.

Spectators will get to see a broad cross-section of horses in action – from hunter jumpers to carriage riding to western saddlebred classes. Plus, the show will benefit The Exchange Club Family Center, which has been the GCHS' selected charity since 1999. Check out the daily schedule here.

The tallest building in the city, 100 North Main, is once again up for a foreclosure auction Wednesday at noon on the steps of the Judge D’Army Bailey Courthouse. This has been canceled seven times so far. Since the last auction date was postponed in April, the owners of the skyscraper have put up new barriers around the ground-floor windows to prevent illegal entry into the building. This follows a fire on one of the upper floors earlier this year.

Both Beale Street Landing and the city of Germantown kick off free outdoor movie series this week, so ditch the Netflix and take the family out for movie night.

Beale Street Landing’s series, called Twilight Tuesday, starts Tuesday at 8:30 with “The Amazing Spider-Man” shown on a 24-foot screen at the foot of the landing’s rooftop. Meanwhile, Germantown’s “Reel” Family Time Outdoor Movie Series starts with a screening of “Moana” Friday at dusk. That series is held at the Kiwanis Pavilion in Germantown’s Municipal Park.

If you’re more into indoor movies – this is summer in Memphis, after all – check out The Orpheum’s Summer Movie Series, which is screening “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” on Thursday at 7 p.m. and “The Sandlot” on Saturday at 2 p.m. While the movie is the main attraction, the Orpheum also has a bunch of pre-show events – lobby trivia, a photo booth with movie-themed props, drink specials and a concert on the historic Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Check out the full schedule and buy tickets on the Orpheum’s site.

PRIZM Ensemble’s PRIZM International Chamber Music Festival has grown to nine concerts over 12 days – and this year, they’re celebrating female composers and composers of color. The festival starts Monday and coincides with PRIZM’s music camp, which gives students the chance to work with world-class musicians while learning the art of playing in a small ensemble. All the concerts take place at Shady Grove Presbyterian Church, 5530 Shady Grove Road. You can get tickets and a schedule of upcoming shows here.

You’ve probably seen a lot of big trucks around the city in the last week given the storm recovery underway since the Memorial Day weekend. Bring the kids Downtown Saturday for a chance to climb around on those kind of trucks – fire trucks and police cars as well as farm machinery, a school bus and a storm tracker. The event on the Civic Center Plaza, 125 N. Main St., is called Touch-A-Truck and it is a hands-on chance to get the feel of vehicles that are the kings of the road … and off the road, as well. There is also a photo booth, games and of course, face painting.

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall to tie a bow around another relatively calm budget season. On the council agenda are four budget and tax rate resolutions and six budget and tax rate ordinances that are up for third and final reading.

The city property tax rate is expected to go from $3.40 to $3.27 because of the 2017 reappraisal. The increase in property values reflected in that appraisal means the tax rate goes down to produce the same amount of revenue from the tax rate for City Hall. Follow the meeting @tdnpols for live coverage Tuesday as well as updates from committee sessions earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, county government officials will be in north Shelby County Tuesday morning at 9 for the long-awaited dedication of the new railroad bridge and road east of the U.S. 51 and Fite Road intersection. The bridge is being called the Armstrong Field Road, a reference to the grass airfield in the Woodstock area, as this part of northern Shelby County is known. The airfield’s very early arrivals included Charles Lindbergh in 1927 when he flew the Spirit of St. Louis to Armstrong Field.

But back to the bridge and road. This is a $14.8 million project three years in the making – following many years of traffic backups at the railroad crossing that prompted concerns about emergency vehicles reaching the area. Land for the project was donated by DuPont and W.R. Grace and Co.

Early voting in the state House District 95 special general election ends Saturday. This is the election to fill the vacancy created by the February resignation of state Rep. Mark Lovell, who didn’t even make it a month on Capitol Hill in Nashville. The district covers Collierville, and parts of Germantown and Eads. See the Shelby County Election Commission website for early voting sites and their hours. And if you miss the early voting period, election day is June 15. DEMOCRACY.

Also Saturday, former Shelby County Commissioner Sidney Chism’s annual pre-Fourth of July political picnic takes place at 3657 Horn Lake Road from noon to 5 p.m. Chism is running in the 2018 Democratic primary for Shelby County mayor; the bipartisan gathering also could draw some gubernatorial contenders and others looking at a spot on the 2018 ballot.

If you like to cook and like to eat, you have a chance to do both with Church Health’s community cooking classes Tuesday and Thursday. Choose from two six-week classes (Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon through July 18, except July 4; or Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through July 13) where you learn to make meals that are as delicious as they are nutritious. Bonus: You get to eat the meals you make in class, too. Preregistration is required.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park for a weekend series against the Nashville Sounds. Friday first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Saturday first pitch is 6:35 p.m. (postgame fireworks every Saturday, too) and Sunday’s game starts at 2:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the AutoZone Park box office or via phone at 901-721-6000.

And Agricenter’s Feast on the Farm Gala Saturday from 6 to 11 means a country-chic evening of fun with the area's finest chefs. Enjoy live and silent auctions, entertainment, dancing, and plenty to eat and drink, all benefiting Agricenter's education programs. The chefs include Erling Jensen, Elizabeth Blondis of Central BBQ, Simpson Hughes of the Butcher Shop and Ted Perkins of Paradise Seafood.

The auction items include a half-day ride at the Ames Plantation National Bird Dog Field Trial, Boston Red Sox tickets behind home plate at Fenway and time in the FedEx Express flight training simulator.

The Daily News staff compiles The Week Ahead for you, our readers, every week. You'll receive it as part of our Monday online edition. Email associate editor Kate Simone at ksimone@memphisdailynews.com if you have items for consideration.